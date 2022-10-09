Videos

Manchester United young stars hammered 4-1 by Newcastle United – Watch all the goals here

The young Manchester United stars hosted Newcastle United on Saturday.

It turned out to be quite an away trip…watch the highlights and goals below!

The Newcastle United Under 18s had started their league season with an excellent comeback against Man City, coming back from 2-0 down and getting the final goal to make it 2-2 in the fourth minute of injury time.

They followed that up with a 4-0 hammering of Blackburn, only for their third and fourth league matches to produce defeats to Sunderland and Stoke.

However, in the Under 18s Premier League Cup they had already beaten Arsenal 4-2, Lewis Miley scoring two of the goals for Newcastle.

It was the Under 18s Premier League Cup once again and United back on the winning trail, with midfielder Lewis Miley once again amongst the goals.

On 25 minutes it didn’t look good, Finley McAllister putting Manchester United in front, converting a cross from the left.

However, 17 year old striker Josh Donaldson hit back to equalise…then the same NUFC forward turned it completely around by half-time with a second.

After the break it was Manchester United pressing hard for the equaliser but Newcastle United defending well.

Late on, 16 year old Lewis Miley making the game safe by putting United 3-1 up.

Then just to rub it in, the 16 year old NUFC midfielder making it 4-1, for Miley it is already four goals in only two games in this competition so far this season.

Final score:

Manchester United Under 18s 1 Newcastle United Under 18s 4

Watch the official highlights below.

If you want to do straight to the four Newcastle United goals, they are at 1.37, 1.46, 2.25 and 2.45 on the video.

Whilst the Newcastle keeper played well, the pick of his saves (in my opinion) from Manchester United was this one at 2.19 on the video.

As for the pick of the United (the commentator will do your head in BUT it is funny considering how the match turned out!) goals, I would say the third one, the first of Miley’s two.

Hopefully a very good omen ahead of the game at Old Trafford in seven days time, when Eddie Howe’s team are the visitors.

