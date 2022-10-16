Opinion

Manchester United were there for the taking today

Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 0 – Sunday 16 October 2pm

Well where do I start with this one?

An early start, leaving from the monkey bar.

Heading to Stockport and our usual pre-arranged light sherry stop.

All the usual suspects on board and an air of optimism, looking forward to our trip to the theatre of screams.

Now, for the first time in years, I was nervous.

Not sleeping very well last night.

Having left Stockport and on our way to the match, I succumbed to my tiredness, waking up as we arrived at old Trafford.

Come on nice guy Eddie’s boys.

Into the game and wor end was bouncing as usual.

Now I am no Man Utd apologist, but having bumped into the K stand / Salford Reds / Men in Black on numerous occasions, I find this narrative somewhat laughable that all Man Utd fans are southern based shandy drinking glory hunters.

Anyway, back to the game and how we weren’t winning at half time was beyond me.

Well nowts each at full time was probably a fair result.

I have been going to old Trafford since 1984 to watch us and they were there for the taking today.

Oh well, not to worry, roll on Spurs next Sunday.

They get to live another day.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Man U:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man U 63% (62%) Newcastle 37% (38%)

Total shots were Man U 15 (6) Newcastle 9 (7)

Shots on target were Man U 2 (1) Newcastle 2 (2)

Corners were Man U 4 (3) Newcastle 4 (3)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar (Lascelles 90+1), Botman, Burn (Targett 78), Longstaff, Bruno (Willock 78), Joelinton, Murphy (Fraser 59), Almiron, Wilson (Wood 78)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Shelvey, Lewis, Anderson

