Manchester United charged by FA after embarrassing actions of players during Newcastle United match

Manchester United have been charged by the FA following Sunday’s goalless draw with Newcastle United.

The charge saying that the Old Trafford club ‘failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.’

The charge arising from an incident in the second half.

A frustrated Cristiano Ronaldo at the heart of it, with a cynical attempt at bullying the referee, as he (Ronaldo) had failed miserably in getting any joy against Botman and Schar in the heart of the United defence.

The 37 year old pretended that he thought Schar had taken a free-kick when it was crystal clear to all, that he had simply moved the ball back to Nick Pope to take the kick from the correct place.

Ronaldo embarrassingly kicking the ball away before Pope could take the free-kick and then putting the ball into the unguarded net.

The referee Craig Pawson correctly booking the Manchester United forward for his shameless and cynical actions.

Ronaldo then leading the Manchester United players into surrounding and trying to intimidate the referee.

Today’s news revealing that Craig Pawson correctly included the incident in his official post-match report. The only shame was that when he was surrounded by the Manchester United players, Pawson didn’t book the lot of them. Which would have led to second yellows and reds for Ronaldo and a couple of his teammates.

The Portuguese striker must have thought he was back in his first spell at Old Trafford, when under Ferguson this kind of behaviour was a regular occurrence, Manchester United players en masse surrounding and intimidating the referee.

A bad weekend all round for those in the north west at the ‘elite’ clubs, as Jurgen Klopp was red carded for his own shameful behaviour, sent to the stands after trying to intimidate the match officials.

