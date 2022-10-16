Opinion

Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 0 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 0 – Sunday 16 October 3pm

Eddie Howe and his players looking to make it three Premier League wins in a row.

Newcastle United knowing they would end the day no lower than sixth in the table, though potentially as high as fourth.

Dean Wilkins:

“I was confident that United wouldn’t lose BUT could we turn it into the win?

“An excellent and disciplined display all round and whilst Rashford created some late threat when coming off the bench for the laughable Ronaldo, only one effort on target each half for the home side.

“Joelinton could and should have scored with his double header opportunity. If he did manage to get regularly amongst the goals than I think that would see him make the Brazil squad eventually.

“Trippier was excellent at both ends, no surprise it was him creating for Joelinton’s headed opportunities. Plus the England man created another couple of half chances with his deliveries.

“A big shame ASM wasn’t available, as I think from the start or from the bench he could have been the game changer.

“A little disappointed at only a point as this lot aren’t great and to an extent were there to be beaten.

“A nice point and will be a very good one if Everton are beat on Wednesday.”

Brian Standen:

“Good point in the end as we hung on.

“Brilliant first half should have seen us ahead

“A day for digging in when substitutions needed

“No disgrace but slightly disappointed.”

Paul Patterson:

“Excellent point on the road lads.

“Now let’s back it up with a win on Wednesday in front of a full crowd at St James’ Park.”

Jamie Smith:

“Feels like a shame that such a solid performance brings only another point.

“Joelinton’s double rattle of the woodwork felt impossible but despite dominating play and possession we never created an opportunity to match it.

“Another one for what might have been, as the prospect of bringing ASM on for the final 10/20 minutes would have had massive match winning potential.

“Still, not the sort of place you can complain about dragging a draw out of, I’ve had far worse days at this place.”

GToon:

“Happy enough with the point.

“We’ve come a long way since we’d just turn up and lose.

“Shame Joe7 didn’t manage to get the headers an inch lower or an inch to the right with the rebound.

“Both teams seemed to cancel each other out.

“I think if we had ASM and Isak we might have won but a decent result all the same and another good team performance.

“In the next couple of years these draws are going to start turning into wins against team like manyoo.”

Billy Miller:

“What a difference a year makes.

“10 games into last season we hadn’t won, were out of the cup and were sat 19th in the table on 4 points.

“10 games into this season we’re in 6th, with 15 points, only 1 loss and a place in the next round of the cup.

“A day that doesn’t go by that I’m not grateful for our change in fortune.

“Man Utd may not be great but they had won 5 of their last 6 PL games before today.

“I’ll definitely take that point.”

David Punton:

“The frame of the goal denying us what could have been a famous win.

“But we leave Old Trafford with a good point away from home, having had good chances in that first half, and all without the services of star players ASM and Isak.

“Joelinton will be most frustrated to see the post and crossbar deny him a goal on this famous old ground.

“Man U may well be in the shadow of City these days, but it’s still a tricky away game to navigate. They’ve spent big, for all the Glazer out chants.

“We leave there intact ahead of a busy week. Well played Newcastle. We have shut them out.

“It was a bit like the Alamo near the end but we survived it. Onwards and upwards.”

Nat Seaton:

“A hard fought point with a good defensive performance for most of the game.

“We didn’t threaten up front other than the double Joelinton chance.

“A definite lack of creativity today.

“The clean sheet and point came from a solid hard working team performance and coming away from Old Trafford having not lost is not a bad feeling…”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 0 – Sunday 16 October 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Man U:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man U 63% (62%) Newcastle 37% (38%)

Total shots were Man U 15 (6) Newcastle 9 (7)

Shots on target were Man U 2 (1) Newcastle 2 (2)

Corners were Man U 4 (3) Newcastle 4 (3)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar (Lascelles 90+1), Botman, Burn (Targett 78), Longstaff, Bruno (Willock 78), Joelinton, Murphy (Fraser 59), Almiron, Wilson (Wood 78)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Shelvey, Lewis, Anderson

(Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 0 – A great point but Joelinton holding his head (twice!) and penalty on Wilson? – Read HERE)

