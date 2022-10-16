Opinion

Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 0 – A great point but Joelinton holding his head (twice!) and penalty on Wilson?

Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 0 – Sunday 16 October 2pm

It was fifth against sixth, with Eddie Howe and his players looking to improve on a record of only one win for Newcastle at Old Trafford in the past 50 years.

Only one point between the two teams and Newcastle United set to go two points above Man U, if they could add a victory to the Yohan Cabaye inspired one in December 2013.

Injuries saw Newcastle United approaching the game without the likes of ASM and Alexander Isak, whilst Joe Willock had been ill during the week and unable to train, so dropping to the bench and Joelinton returning to the team.

Jonjo Shelvey on the bench, making his first matchday squad of the season after surgery in the summer.

Man Utd with a quick start, Sacho cutting in from the left and fails to find Ronaldo, the ball falling to Fred who blazes his shot wide after only two minutes.

An open game and the first big moment some ten minutes in and what looks a clear penalty for Callum Wilson, Varane fouling in the box. Newcastle fans waiting for VAR, before realising that the incident was in the wrong penalty area….

One to check out later on TV replays.

End to end as Dan Burn almost meets a corner but thwarted by David de Gea, then up the other end Sancho sends one over the bar.

Coming up to the twenty minute mark and yet another excellent Trippier set-piece, his corner met by Schar and then Botman heading it back, for Bruno to put a weak headed effort straight at the Man U keeper.

Then a big big (double!) moment on 25 minutes, Kieran Trippier again, his ball reaching Joelinton who is unmarked. Heads against bar and then nods rebound onto post. The Brazilian has improved so much BUT really needs to start becoming more of a goal threat on top of his improved form.

Five minutes before half-time and a first effort on target for the home side, Pope saves well from Antony. Burn then picks up the first NUFC booking after fouling Ronaldo.

The whistle goes and United should be ahead, restricting Man U to that one effort on target, whilst Joelinton had to score and looking forward to (getting even more annoyed!) seeing whether should have been a penalty on Wilson.

Second half and Newcastle are straight back on the attack, Wilson sending one left footed effort wide.

Five minutes or so into the second period and Ronaldo in the book, scores a clearly offside goal and as Newcastle go to take the free-kick, he petulantly kicks the ball in the net before it can be taken.

Fernandes and Casemiro booked, a bad foul on Bruno and then sub Fraser taken out.

Man Utd looking frustrated and an increasing factor in their play sees their players repeatedly falling theatrically to the ground in the box, the referee not falling for it BUT not giving out the yellow cards either to put them off doing it.

Just over ten minutes to go and a Fraser corner feeds Almiron, his effort off target though.

Rashford is on for R0naldo and he sends a free-kick well off target.

Two minutes to go and Marcus Rashford is through, goes past Nick Pope before squaring it for Fred to score…only for him to put it wide. Suspicion of offside so maybe it wouldn’t have stood anyway.

Injury time and Rashford…heads wide! Phew.

Final whistle and whilst Man Utd did have that very late pressure, it would have been very very unlucky for United not to get something, as we had edged the game overall, especially as we were the away side.

Looking further down the line, hoping they can get themselves properly fit and available, because I think if Alexander Isak and ASM had been playing today, added to this basis of what is becoming a very decent side, then it would have been that second win since 1972 at Old Trafford.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 0 – Sunday 16 October 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Man U:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man U 63% (62%) Newcastle 37% (38%)

Total shots were Man U 15 (6) Newcastle 9 (7)

Shots on target were Man U 2 (1) Newcastle 2 (2)

Corners were Man U 4 (3) Newcastle 4 (3)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar (Lascelles 90+1), Botman, Burn (Targett 78), Longstaff, Bruno (Willock 78), Joelinton, Murphy (Fraser 59), Almiron, Wilson (Wood 78)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Shelvey, Lewis, Anderson

