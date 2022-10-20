Opinion

Liverpool fans need to face the reality of this ‘Scouse-Washing’ before they go after Newcastle United

After last night’s efficient dispatch of Everton, it is a shame that this article isn’t about rinsing the Scouse Mackems.

However, because it seems to be a default setting to hit our fans with, I thought some ammunition to counter-fire was in order after the latest rag journalist at the Liverpool Echo couldn’t resist having the another cheap shot at Eddie Howe over his comments about Klopp’s behaviour at the weekend.

God forbid that someone should appeal for public figures to show restraint, respect and to behave in a dignified manner!

It is sad that this issue was so easily twisted to deflect and divert onto more familiar ground.

I and many others since the Newcastle United takeover are often accused of ‘whataboutery’ and ‘hypocrisy’ when it is clearly very much on point. Those frothing at the mouth about human rights in the last year often do so, having previously expressed no particular political view or moral standpoint. No wonder we suspect their motivation stems from outright jealousy of our football club’s upward trajectory and progress towards fulfilling its stellar potential.

These gobsh.tes also share a very selective appreciation of the web of intrigue that high finance weaves in the 21st century.

As the ‘moral guardians’ of faux outrage and leaders of the resistance against Newcastle’s takeover, the most vocal and persistent (apart from the hard of thinking in Sunderland) have emanated from Liverpool.

It is not ‘whataboutery’ for me to point out the very dubious blood money investments of Standard Chartered – Liverpool FC’s major shirt sponsor – highlighted here by climate protesters in one of their better targeted protests of late.

Equally seriously, if not more so, is the fact that Phillip Morse, the current vice-chair of Fenway Sports Group – the current Liverpool owners – was more than happy to hire out his aeroplanes to the CIA to kidnap and carry out the illegal torture of people around the globe (some of whom remain rotting in Guantanamo Bay nearly 20 years later without the prospect of a trial). These rendition flights Morse said were for “a really good purpose” thereby admitting he is happy to own red hands as well as Red Sox.

Now I’m not saying that two heinous wrongs make a right, but when torture is mentioned during a conversation about a football manager’s conduct on the touchline, then we should have recourse to point these things out.

You don’t need to be a top investigative journalist to find out these uncomfortable facts, as they are readily available at the touch of a keyboard.

If these self-righteous people were really motivated by the pursuit of truth and justice, then just a bit of self-examination would reveal some home truths and maybe curtail their urge to jump into the Tw.ttersphere and keep the homefires of hypocrisy burning.

We live in a complex and mean-spirited world, where often the masters of war back both sides and there is no black and white.

Football does not exist in a bubble, but if we are to make it a more just one, then we have to put our own house of glass in order, as well as the House of Saud.

I won’t hold my breath, but in the meantime, it would be nice just to talk about the drama on the pitch and some of the things which could be done by high profile managers to improve the image of the game.

The Truth Is Out There.

(Further Reading: ‘Torture Taxi’ by Trevor Paglen (2006))

