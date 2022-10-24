Opinion

Liam Gallagher sparks massive reaction with comments after Newcastle United beat Tottenham

Amusing to see Liam Gallagher commenting after watching Newcastle United beat Tottenham.

Even more amusing to read some of the comments reacting to what he said.

No surprise to see Newcastle supporters loving what Liam Gallagher had to say, whilst a bit more of a ‘mixed’ reaction when it came to fans of other clubs…

Liam Gallagher declaring via his Twitter account after Newcastle United won 2-1 at Tottenham:

“C’mon Newcastle if you got it flaunt it.”

Some very ‘interesting’ replies, including some VERY predictable ones…

Celtic fan:

‘Drowning in cash!

Would be disappointed if they weren’t making progress!!

Still a sh.te team tho!’

Man Utd fan:

‘Don’t care about the cash.

You can see the spirit and they’ve stuck with Eddie Howe.

The players love their manager.

Manchester United fan here but football fan too.

The turn around from last season is stunning.’

Mehrdad Ghodoussi (Newcastle United part owner):

‘We’ve definitely go it.’

Liverpool fan:

‘Horrible to see Newcastle and Man city ruining football because of oil money.’

Liverpool fan:

‘You’ll be “crying your heart out” in a few years when all city’s transfer targets are going to Newcastle and they are spending more to win the league than you lot.

I’d say they’ll win the champions league before you lot too, bigger better club, with way better real fans.!’

Newcastle fan:

‘Well said Liam!’

Tottenham fan:

‘This tweet will get retweeted and quote tweeted so much when they start outspending City’s corrupt money with all of their Corrupt money and then start beating City to titles and trophies.’

Newcastle fan:

‘Well said Liam Gallagher, always knew Oasis were bigger than the Beatles.’

Sam Fender fan:

‘Do you think sam fender is fit?’

Newcastle fan:

‘Live forever our kid.’

Liverpool fan:

‘If you’ve got it, buy it.’

Liverpool fan:

‘Good to see you’re in the Head choppers alliance.’

