Letters to The Mag – Newcastle United fans (and odd Everton fan) have their say

The opinions continue to flow into The Mag, as Newcastle United fans debate the various issues affecting our club.

Whether it is events on or off the pitch, always plenty to talk about.

Newcastle United fans with the latest collection of opinions below, plus the odd visitor from elsewhere…

Contributions are sometimes too brief to make up into a full article and so we have gathered up a number of recent comments sent in, relating to issues at Newcastle United

Dear Mag:

Hypothetical question.

If we achieve top four this season and Ronaldo decides he wants away from Man U.

Should Newcastle try to sign him on a one year contract?

PJW

Dear Mag,

Dear Mag,

It has happened.

No more bending the referee’s ear, no more Fergie.

The Premier League teams have no more fear when going to Old Trafford.

Don’t I love it.

Doddy

Dear Mag,

Eddie Howe, what a bloke.

His pride at managing Newcastle United is there for all to see.

Same as Keegan and Sir Bobby, Rafa as well.

They understood the club, they understood the fans.

Unlike that embarrassment of a plastic Geordie that we had to put up with in Ashley’s final days.

Howe is a nice bloke but a ruthless one, he makes all the big calls and doesn’t care about reputations.

Players are dropped to the bench, players stay on the bench, fans are puzzled but then surprise surprise we find out that Eddie does indeed know best.

Sometimes of course things will go wrong, but that is just football.

How(e) great though is it to not only no longer have a manager who isn’t a total embarrassment, but also have one who you are proud to have at your club.

Ron T

Dear Mag,

There was a young man called Eddie,

Who got the Toon’s ship to steady.

Now we score goals,

At the back fill the holes,

For a trip to Wembley we’re ready.

Guy Lingard

Dear Mag,

A lot of nonsense between the extremes of our fanbases but as an Everton fan with a few years under my belt, just wanted to have my say.

I was up at St James’ Park on Wednesday night, stayed over as usual, had a great time up in your fabulous city, as usual.

As for the football though, I have to say I look at your team and don’t think look at him, look at him, look at him, how can we possibly get a result.

However, there clearly is something special happening at Newcastle United, after all those years of Ashley, now getting decision after decision right.

Top of that list is Eddie Howe, brilliant signings and what he has done best of all is getting everybody pulling together. Sadly can’t say the same about our lot and Lampard.

You can just tell that every Newcastle player would run through a brick wall for the manager, their teammates, the fans.

Like your lot we have seen good managers and an awful lot of bad ones.

When you get a good one you have to do everything you can to hold onto them, I think Eddie Howe could be with you for a long long time and could do something very special.

As for us, hopefully once our new stadium is built we will be able to move on, get new owners, new manager, the lot, just like Newcastle when finally getting rid of Ashley and Bruce.

James D

Dear Mag,

A year after the NUFC takeover.

Lampard and Klopp are unreal, the latter has done away with his specs but his contact lenses are red tinted, and yes the BBC, sky, Merson, Keys and the rest are up in arms.

Neville’s also had a go and he’s took the money and on his way to the World Cup.

My gripe is, it is our first year’s anniversary with our new owners, who have done brilliantly over the twelve months, getting everything to a fantastic standard from a proper manager to basically everything else.

Now here it comes – thankfully no mention of the last owner but still going on about the last supposed (in title only) manager, why??

That awful episode is thankfully closed, please move on.

John P

Dear Mag,

Just a few thoughts, season going well so far.

The thing that does my head in with our fans is, it’s never good enough, you always get that bunch slagging the team off even when winning.

The people in question having probably never played football in their life, then buy a ticket to come and slag the players and manager .

Haters going to hate, nothing is ever good enough for them.

This is going to be a slow process, build from the bottom up.

Rant over

Cheers

Ricky

When putting together this letter feature, I recalled this one that was included when we last had a letters to The Mag feature on 23 September 2022, maybe it inspired Miguel Almiron (four goals in four games in October…so far!)…

Dear Mag,

I am afraid Miguel is definitely not a right sided player, watching him against Bournemouth he continually came inside desperate to get onto his left foot.

Maybe this the best we have on the right but would really like to see him given a few games on the left…

Ian Aitken

