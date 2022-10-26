Opinion

Leazes End is where it was at – Younger fans cannot imagine how it was

Among Sir Bobby Robson’s sometimes confused and confusing ramblings, his description of visiting St James’ Park as a child is one of the most memorable.

“It’s a small boy clambering up stadium steps for the very first time, gripping his father’s hand, gawping at that hallowed stretch of turf beneath and, without being able to do a thing about it, falling in love.”

For old-school football supporters, that debut on the terraces was a rite of passage never to be forgotten.

In the early Seventies, I chose to inhabit the Leazes End as a teenager. Right behind the net, about halfway up, to give me the view I still prefer. Is it now called the Sir John Hall Stand? Don’t know, don’t really care, with all due respect. It’s the Leazes. Always was. Always will be. Don’t waste your time trying to put me right.

Younger fans who never experienced the atmosphere under that corrugated iron roof cannot imagine how it was. Shearer and his generation can bang on about the Gallowgate End until the Town Moor cows come home but on my few trips to that end of the ground there was definitely something missing. All right, the smell of the brewery was stronger and the proximity of opposing fans added a certain je ne sais quoi to the occasion but, without a roof, there was no reverb. The Gallowgate was acoustic; the Leazes heavy metal turned up to 11. One was Don McLean at the City Hall; the other was The Police at the Mayfair. Sit still at one, pogo like a loon at the other. There was no escape from the noise and, crucially, no escape for the noise in the Leazes End. Fittingly, it’s at the north end of the ground. The Far North.

I cannot comment on the Popular Side, having never stood on the shallow terrace beneath the “New” East Stand but it always looked, well, shallow from my perspective. You couldn’t be lifted off your feet by a seething mass of humanity in that slightly gentrified section of St James’ Park, could you?

Yes, the view was probably more illuminating when standing adjacent to the centre circle, both goal-lines were visible, you weren’t craning your neck or scrambling on the crush barrier to see what was happening more than 100 yards away near the far corner. Clearer; but not better.

Nothing could beat the outpouring of emotion when Supermac or (Allelujah! Allelujah!) John Tudor, John Tudor smashed home the winning goal in a tight match. It was raw, unbounded, visceral joy, with just enough danger in the suffocating crush to make memories for a lifetime.

One of my big regrets is missing the Forest FA Cup tie in 1974, when the Sta Prest hordes decided to interrupt proceedings by charging the length of the pitch and jumping into the Gallowgate End. Not that I would have dared join the invaders.

I was, however, there for the visit of Leeds United at Christmas 1973, when they arrived unbeaten in the league and hell-bent on making up for their humiliation by a small town in Co Durham at Wembley seven months earlier. Dirty Leeds, as they were affectionately known, were a massive crowd-puller then. As the nearest equivalent to a local derby, the match was a sell-out.

Into the Leazes End once the gates opened at 1pm, I could sense the special atmosphere. Leeds being Leeds, they took it all in their stride. Which is more than can be said for at least a dozen fans around me, who fainted in the crush and were crowd-surfed, unconscious, to the safety of the red cinder track surrounding the pitch. The St John Ambulance volunteers were kept busy that day. Paul Madeley scored the only goal, a shot from way outside the box that flew into the Gallowgate net approximately three seconds before Iam McFaul vainly dived.

When a big match ended, you climbed up to the top of the terracing (were there actual glass windows just under the roof in those days?) and then began a terrifying descent of the unlit, uneven, unfit-for-purpose steps back to ground level. An appropriate end to a day of thrills and with luck, no spills.

Confession time: I also chose the Leazes End because it was safe, comparatively speaking. To my knowledge, not even the most kamikaze of away fans would infiltrate that end of the ground fifty-plus years ago. And being a nicely brought-up boy, with no affiliation to the Bender Squad or Big Lamp Aggro, or any other Tyneside gang, there was little prospect of a violent exchange of opinions. Unlike that corner of the Gallowgate next to the travelling fans.

What you could do was sing your heart out for the lads. And shout until you were hoarse: at the ref, at the opposition, at our manager, on occasion. Almost anyone was fair game. If an opponent had red hair, he was a ginger tw.t; if he was tall, he was a lanky f…er; if he was short, he was an effin’ dwarf. And if he was George Berry, who sported a magnificent head of hair that must have grown from a skull shaped like an old threepenny bit, there was more chance of your winning Spot The Ball than guessing in which direction he would propel the old pig’s bladder.

Look up the meaning of “woke” in those days and the definition would be “arose from slumber”. Yes, the world might just be a slightly more considerate place today; but more fun? I think not.

The main risk in the Leazes End was losing your balance in a crowd surge that felt uncomfortably akin to an avalanche. Stand right behind a crush barrier, whose crumbling footings offered no reassurance of stability, and you would have the air squeezed out of your chest like a skinhead stamping on a shiny can of Coke. Stand right in front, so the surge was halted by the barrier, and you had to pray to your god (mine was Irving Nattrass) that nothing gave way.

Lord Justice Taylor changed all that after the Hillsborough disaster. The atmosphere switched from bearpit to vicarage tea party. Out with the terracing, in with the chairs, out with the rabid fanatics, in with the prawn sandwich brigade. Out with the critical mass of unidentifiable diehard nutters, in with the individually monitored seats and high-def closed-circuit cameras. Out with the scarves waved aloft in unison, in with the cretins playing on their mobiles.

And out with the vicious, concerted baiting of opponents by febrile home fans, in with . . . polite applause for a game well played. Okay, St James’ Park never became that genteel. Thank goodness. And perhaps, sooner rather than later, a safe-standing section will revive the volume of verbal aggression commonplace in the Seventies.

Meanwhile, any minor incident of questionable taste is likely to be halted. Years ago, the Teesside Constabulary objected to the Toon Army’s choice of dress. What’s not to like when hundreds of fans don hazchem suits for a trip to Smoggyland?

Only this month, a supporter at the Everton match was blocked from parading further around the walkway inside St James’ Park, for wearing a T-Rex outfit in tribute to the SMB with shorter arms than Scrooge.

Tell me why. If an elite-level sportsman cannot control his emotions when mocked by 50,000 supporters, he’s in the wrong business. Which everyone apart from Gareth Waistcoat seems to realise, btw. There’s only one thing shorter than Pickford’s arms; his fuse. It blows quicker than a 3-amper in an overloaded circuit.

‘Alex Ritter, aged six, pays tribute to T Rex arms’

For entirely selfish reasons, I hope Southgate continues to put T Rex arms before our very own saviour, the excellent Nick Pope. Sunday’s performance at the Naming Rights Here Stadium was one of his best for us and, such is his consistency, no surprise. While playing for England might be his big ambition, mine is that he stays fit. He can become as big a legend on Tyneside as Shay Given.

So much has changed but, I hope, so much remains the same. Trains permitting, I’ll be back in the Leazes next month for the Palace and Chelsea games. First, the 7.45 midweeker in the League Cup, floodlights blazing, PA blaring, Wor Flags embellishing a reborn St James’ Park. Do you suspect I’m just an itsy witsy, teenie weenie bit excited? Not ‘alf, pop pickers! Like a lass in her first polka-dot bikini!

Is this our best chance of a first trophy in Steady Eddie’s unstoppable march towards the promised land? It’s certainly a good opportunity to put right the wrongs of our Premier League game in early September, when only the myopic officials thought it should end 0-0. If Tyrick Mitchell is selected, he should be given pelters from start to whenever he is finished. As should the transparently untruthful Patrick Vieira, for his absurd post-match comments last time out.

In case you’ve forgotten: “After looking at the images after the game . . . that was the right decision from the referee.” So, Patrick, your man Mitchell literally smashing into Joe Willock, who could then do nothing except collide with your keeper, that’s not the initial foul? Hello, Lee “Perry” Mason in the VAR bunker: anything to say? No, thought not. What a bunch of w…ers.

The Wednesday clash is, obviously, no more than an extremely tasty appetiser before the main course: Chelsea, 5.30pm, Saturday, November 12. Time to give them a good seeing to. Guilty of various offences: a bunch of serial underachievers who became one of the first clubs to try to buy their way to success with lavish spending from 1928-1930, including signing the legendary Hughie Gallacher from Newcastle.”

They did it again in the Noughties, of course, bankrolled by billions from Russia, that bastion of human rights and enlightened thinking. Then they conspired to pull up the ladder in a transparent attempt to preserve their new-found status. They’re one of the so-called six big clubs who plotted to undermine the Premier League by forming a breakaway cartel less than two years ago.

And perhaps worst of all, they gave one Ruud Gullit his start in management. On reflection, hiring Jose Mourinho was probably a bigger sin. He’s a joyless, cheating, divisive little self-serving toad who bullies officials almost as blatantly as old purple nose. Small wonder they enjoyed sharing a bottle of red on occasion.

Talking of which, I’ll be doing the same with my nephew Jack, my bro-in-law John and two more of my long-suffering fellow fans, Paul and David.

Get them in, lads!

