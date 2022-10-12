Opinion

Kieran Trippier to be wrapped in cotton wool – For club and country

Kieran Trippier had the honour of becoming the first signing of the post-Ashley era.

Only months after lifting the La Liga title and starting the 2020 Euros final with England, the then 31 year old arriving at Newcastle United in January 2022 for a reported £12m guaranteed transfer fee, plus future potential add-ons.

Obviously injury has impacted on his time at St James’ Park so far BUT difficult to disagree with those who argue Kieran Trippier has been Newcastle’s most influential signing so far.

Since his arrival in January, Newcastle have lost only one Premier League match when Kieran Trippier has started…and that was the Liverpool game when only the extra extra time allowed by the referee allowed the scousers their lucky late equaliser.

Apart from that match at Anfield, the only other game where the England defender has started and Newcastle have conceded more than one goal, was the 3-3 against Man City when Kieran Trippier scored a stunning goal of his own.

Now captaining Newcastle United week in week out and setting the example with his defending, Kieran Trippier is also excelling at the other end of the pitch.

This latest updated table from the Other 14 who specialise in stats involving the 14 clubs and their players who aren’t ‘big six’ clubs / players, shows the players who are creating the most chances this season:

As you can see, two Newcastle United players riding high in this table, both averaging more than two chances created each match. Bruno Guimaraes is no surprise and nor to Newcastle fans is Kieran Trippier, although as a defender he is a real stand out in this stats table above.

The right back has already scored three goals for Newcastle despite only the 14 Premier League starts so far, whilst is first NUFC assist came on Saturday, yet another brilliant ball delivered into the box and Bruno converting, opening the scoring in that Brentford demolition.

These bare stats only scratch the surface though because in truth, most of Newcastle’s best play going forward, invariably involves Kieran Trippier.

It was Trippier who crossed the ball at Fulham for Joe Willock to head, the ball just about to cross the line when Wilson gave it a final touch. That opening goal leading the way for NUFC to win the match.

Newcastle very unlucky not to beat Bournemouth when dominating but the point they did get was largely down to the England defender, as it was his cross that was handled and led to the penalty, Isak converting.

Talking of bad luck, Palace at home deserved to be another three points for Newcastle and it would have been, if not for atrocious match officials. The usual pinpoint Trippier delivery, met by Botman’s header across goal, just as Joe Willock went to head in from close range he was pushed into the goalkeeper by a Palace defender, who then touched the ball into his own goal. Instead of that proving to be the winning goal, the match officials somehow finding a way to neither give the goal, nor a penalty for the push on Willock.

These are just a handful of instances this season and I’m sure you can many more. Bottom line is that Trippier’s deliveries into the box, from open play and set-pieces, are a seriously important part of Newcastle’s goal threat.

That coming on top of the top defensive work, all round play and captaining the side.

Five weeks on Monday will see England kick off their World Cup matches in Qatar, Iran the opponents.

Kieran Trippier was always going to be on the plane, injury permitting, but increasingly I think neutrals are accepting he is the best defender England have on the right side. Reece James is maybe competing on a similar defensive level but certainly the Newcastle player far better at basic defending than Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kyle Walker.

Like Trippier, the other three do all offer a lot more than what they can give in defence…but it is still pretty important!

Whilst no doubt he will continue to play all the upcoming Premier League matches ahead of the World Cup finals, for club and country, there is a definite need for Kieran Trippier to be wrapped in cotton wool as much as possible.

Newcastle’s alternatives are nowhere near the same level, whilst for England, I think only Reece James should be seen as his real competition. This situation made even more important for Gareth Southgate, with now all three of them (James, Walker and Alexander-Arnold) now ruled out through injury for their clubs, with the World Cup just around the corner.

