Opinion

Kieran Trippier – Incredible new stats update

Kieran Trippier was the first signing for the new Newcastle United owners and Eddie Howe.

Only months after lifting the La Liga title and starting the 2020 Euros final with England, the then 31 year old arriving at Newcastle United in January 2022 for a reported £12m guaranteed transfer fee, plus future potential add-ons.

Obviously injury has impacted on his time at St James’ Park so far BUT difficult to disagree with those who argue Kieran Trippier has been Newcastle’s most influential signing so far.

Since his arrival in January, Newcastle have lost only one Premier League match when Kieran Trippier has started…and that was the Liverpool game when only the extra extra time allowed by the referee allowed the scousers their lucky late equaliser.

Apart from that match at Anfield, the only other game where the England defender has started and Newcastle have conceded more than one goal, was the 3-3 against Man City when Kieran Trippier scored a stunning goal of his own.

Now captaining Newcastle United week in week out and setting the example with his defending, Kieran Trippier is also excelling at the other end of the pitch.

This latest updated table from the Other 14 who specialise in stats involving the 14 clubs and their players who aren’t ‘big six’ clubs / players, shows the players who are creating the most chances this season ahead of this round of midweek matches:

Yes, not only is Kieran Trippier at the very top of the list of Newcastle United players when it comes to creating chances, he is also at the very top when it comes to all players of the ‘other 14’ clubs.

The England defender has started all 10 Premier League games and played 887 minutes, creating 22 chances, at an average of one chance every 40 minutes.

To do this from right-back is phenomenal, creating chance after chance in both open play and on set-pieces.

The right back has already scored three goals for Newcastle despite only the 15 Premier League starts in total so far.

These bare stats only scratch the surface though because in truth, most of Newcastle’s best play going forward, invariably involves Kieran Trippier.

It was Trippier who crossed the ball at Fulham for Joe Willock to head, the ball just about to cross the line when Wilson gave it a final touch. That opening goal leading the way for NUFC to win the match.

Newcastle very unlucky not to beat Bournemouth when dominating but the point they did get was largely down to the England defender, as it was his cross that was handled and led to the penalty, Isak converting.

Talking of bad luck, Palace at home deserved to be another three points for Newcastle and it would have been, if not for atrocious match officials. The usual pinpoint Trippier delivery, met by Botman’s header across goal, just as Joe Willock went to head in from close range he was pushed into the goalkeeper by a Palace defender, who then touched the ball into his own goal. Instead of that proving to be the winning goal, the match officials somehow finding a way to neither give the goal, nor a penalty for the push on Willock.

These are just a handful of instances this season and I’m sure you can many more. Bottom line is that Trippier’s deliveries into the box, from open play and set-pieces, are a seriously important part of Newcastle’s goal threat.

That coming on top of the top defensive work, all round play and captaining the side.

