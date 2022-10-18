Opinion

Jurgen Klopp needs to know his history, as the Blues across Stanley Park sing

There have been a few articles about Jurgen Klopp on here recently.

Judging by the comments section, there’s no love lost between Mag readers and either the German or the club he manages.

His behaviour on Sunday against Manchester City was deplorable and let’s hope they throw the book at him. How his antics can be reconciled with those who do great things at grass roots and week in week out call out the disgraceful conduct of some parents and coaches at junior football, goodness only knows. I’ve seen it myself whilst supporting my own son over the years, thankfully on relatively few occasions. We need better from those at the top of the game.

Jurgen Klopp has also made a lot of the new Newcastle United ownership recently, suggesting there is no ceiling to what we can do.

I think there’s no ceiling to what we want to do, but whether it’s possible given the FFP regulations where recent changes seem to be akin to those at the top table pulling up the ladder before the likes of us could get onto the bottom rung, remains to be seen.

It’s a dangerous game he plays, moaning about resources and fairness, knowing full well that the purchasing power of Liverpool FC has enabled them to compete at the highest level in recent years. I’ll not mention the countless big money signings – that’s all been well documented.

Jurgen Klopp needs to know his history, as the Blues across Stanley Park sing.

Everton won the football league in 1891 but wouldn’t bow to their landlords’ excessive demands, who in addition to monopolising the refreshment concessions, increased the rent on their ground at Anfield Road. So, Everton voted with their feet and moved across Stanley Park to a site on Goodison Road.

Why is this relevant?

Well meantime, their unscrupulous landlord, a guy named John Houlding, was left with a deserted Anfield, which led to him hiring a whole new team, splashing the cash to bring a squad of Scottish mercenaries across the border to the south side of Stanley Park.

This team of ‘Macs’ subsequently plied their trade for a new club called Liverpool FC. In less than a decade, they’d risen from the Lancashire league to win the First Division title.

Talk about having no ceiling, eh?

