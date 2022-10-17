Opinion

Jurgen Klopp cannot help himself

I stopped being disappointed in Jurgen Klopp and what he has to say, a few years ago.

Even when he first really made his name with Borussia Dortmund, I always thought he seemed too rash and excitable.

According to many he was a breath of fresh air for the EPL when he joined Liverpool, tasked with finally winning them a Premier League title.

They eventually achieved that in 2020, one year after another Champions League victory, and Klopp was lauded from the heavens and people wondered if his Liverpool team were the greatest ever Premiership side.

They milked it on Merseyside and we all even had to endure the ’30 years of hurt’ utter nonsense spouted in the media.

Liverpool have always been the media’s darlings stretching back to the 1960s and 70s.

I live in North Shields and there are folk born and bred here who adore the red scousers. They actually believe that ‘their’ team are divine and deserve success more than any other. These same people actually despise Newcastle United and wish ill luck upon us at any given opportunity.

They then have the audacity to patronise us when they regularly beat us by reminding us that ‘scousers are really just like Geordies’ and we should just accept our place in the pecking order.

Well, things are now changing and Jurgen Klopp isn’t such a happy chappie. His aging team have got off to an average start in the EPL and so he has reverted to talking about rival teams to deflect criticism away from himself and his side.

After being allowed to spend mega-millions on players and wages during his tenure on Mereyside, it is now irking Klopp that Manchester City, Newcastle United and Paris Saint Germain are ‘state owned’ and that poor little Liverpool and the rest are going to find it harder and harder to compete as the super-rich clubs hike up player prices etc.

It really sounds amazing what is coming from this clown’s mouth but isn’t a surprise because he has previous in this department.

He had plenty to say after our takeover in 2021, and now all of the neutral folk who thought he was good fun, are now seeing his true colours again.

He embraced Liverpool FC, the scousers, their city and their culture when he arrived from Dortmund, now as he desperately scratches around looking for excuses for his underperforming charges, he is about to find out how fickle this mob really are.

They might have scraped that win against Manchester City on Sunday but the behaviour of Jurgen Klopp was deplorable, trying to bully and intimidate the match officials, deservedly getting a red card. The example he sets is totally unacceptable, this at a time when grass roots football is struggling worse than ever to get enough match officials, referees getting ever increasing levels of abuse as people copy the actions of those such as Jurgen Klopp at the top level.

One of my good mates hates Liverpool with a passion and openly admits that he dislikes them more than the mackems.

I would probably never go that far but if Newcastle United progress the way I think we are going to over the next few seasons, it is going to be absolutely fantastic watching the entitled red scousers imploding and heading into total meltdown.

I was at Anfield in 1996 when they derailed our title hopes and ultimately helped hand the trophy to their biggest rivals, Manchester United.

They thought they were great as they rejoiced into the night just because they had stuck it up the daft Geordies who weren’t supposed to be title challengers.

Well it looks like we may be getting them worried again and I don’t think it will be very long now before Klopp’s pals on the Mersey desert him and he finds himself out of the door and walking alone.

