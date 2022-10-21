Opinion

Journalist with clueless Newcastle United ‘bucking the trend’ only because of money, unlike Aston Villa, Leeds…

Steven Gerrard had absolutely zero chance of success at Aston Villa.

Jesse Marsch has no chance of success with Leeds United.

Eddie Howe is ‘bucking the trend’ at Newcastle United only because of money.

These are the opinions of Mark Ogden, who is senior writer for ESPN, after Aston Villa sacked Steven Gerrard, whilst Jesse Marsch also appears to be living on borrowed time with Leeds fans calling for his head.

Mark Ogden of ESPN – 21 October 2022:

“Almost impossible now to revive big Premier League clubs without huge money to spend.

“Gerrard had no chance at Villa.

“Marsch will find the same at Leeds.

“Newcastle bucking the trend. Because of money.”

So is this the reality, or is journalist Mark Ogden simply coming out with lazy nonsensical statements…?

About time for a little bit of fact checking I think.

Well, when it comes to how things are looking for the three clubs currently, a big tick for Mark Ogden’s accuracy, this is the current Premier League table on Friday:

Newcastle United in the top six and having lost only one game so far all season, whilst Aston Villa and Leeds both outside the relegation zone only on goal difference, having already lost six games each.

So what about the financial side of things?

Aston Villa were promoted in 2019, so how does their spending compare to Newcastle United in that timeframe?

Well, in these past seven transfer windows (summer 2019 onwards) Newcastle United have spent (all figures via Transfermarkt) £340m, whilst Aston Villa have spent £415m in that same time period. So Aston Villa have actually spent considerable more than Newcastle United…

As for Leeds United, they were promoted in 2020 and in these last five transfer windows in the Premier League, they have spent £243m, compared to in the same time period £274m spent by Newcastle United. So not a great difference there. Indeed, when Leeds got promoted, in their first season they spent £96m in the transfer market, which actually is the same figure Rafa Benitez was allowed to spend by Mike Ashley across five transfers – from January 2017 to January 2019 (inclusive).

Who knows what happens in the future, short and long-term, but to claim that Newcastle United are currently ‘bucking the trend’ simply because of money spent, is ludicrous.

Aston Villa also have a far higher wage bill currently than Newcastle United, which makes the journalist’s comments even moe nonsensical.

Lets throw in yet another example.

From 2017/18 onwards Newcastle United have spent £436m, whilst Everton have spent £554m in the same time period. Indeed, if you take out the last three transfer windows, the comparisons for those two clubs from 2017/18 to 2020/21 (inclusive) are Everton spending £448m and Newcastle United £197m. Everton of course only one point above the relegation zone and you are left wondering just exactly where did over half a billion go on players???

Could this just possibly more be about how clubs are run and in particular, how good the manager is, in both identifying signings and then using players, old and new, to the best effect?

Eddie Howe has now been in charge at Newcastle United for exactly 38 PL games, which equates to a full season’s worth of matches. In those 38 games he has overseen 62 points picked up, which is top six form.

Whilst if you take the last 29 PL games, after Eddie Howe had time to get his feet under the table and understand what he needed to do, Newcastle have picked up 55 points in these last 29 PL matches, this averages out at a points total of 72 points over a full season, which is top four form.

So can anybody really say that it is only because of massive spending that Eddie Howe has delivered this much improved form…?

Newcastle United have spent £200m+ on players since the new owners and Eddie Howe arrived. However, around two thirds of that cash has been spent on three young players, 22 year olds Botman and Isak brought in, along with a 24 year old Bruno.

As I said, Eddie Howe has now taken charge of 38 Premier League matches with Newcastle United BUT that trio of players responsible for at least two thirds of the transfer spend, have only started 28 Premier League matches between them! Isak only three, Botman seven, Bruno with eighteen starts.

The truth is, the vast improvement in Newcastle United performances and points has been mainly down to clever low budget signings AND especially, the work Eddie Howe has done with players old and new.

Inspirational signings such as Pope (£10m), Trippier (£12m), Burn (£13m), Targett (£12m) have absolutely transformed Newcastle’s defence into the best currently in the Premier League. Along with the likes of Schar (Rafa bought for £3.5m and Steve Bruce didn’t rate), the defending now unrecognisable from the shambles under Bruce. Eddie Howe buying England internationals Pope and Trippier for only around a combined £22m, whilst Steven Gerrard was buying Coutinho on a massive package of transfer fee and wages, yet only plays half the time and didn’t even get on the pitch last night.

In recent days we have also seen some pretty ridiculous claims about how certain ‘big six’ clubs are now not able to compete with Newcastle United.

For the record, in this most recent summer 2022 transfer window, Newcastle United spent £122m. In that same window Chelsea set a new record spend for any transfer record of £254m and Man Utd weren’t far behind with spending of £216m.

As stated above, since promotion in 2017, Newcastle United have spent a total of £436m. In that same time period, Chelsea have spent £1.045bn on players, whilst for Man U their figure is £883m.

As for wage bills, the likes of Chelsea and Man Utd absolutely dwarf Newcastle United’s.

Eddie Howe was attacked by many of the usual suspects when saying that Newcastle’s spending hadn’t been out of step with many other Premier League clubs, yet the reality is that as well as Chelsea and Man Utd, many other PL clubs spent more this summer, including Nottingham Forest, West Ham, Man City, Tottenham and Wolves.

As noted above, who knows what happens in the future? Maybe Newcastle United will be one of the most powerful when it comes to buying players, hopefully! However, the current upward trajectory of NUFC across the past 38 PL matches is all about Eddie Howe’s superb work, with new signings AND especially those players who were already at the club.

For example, this recent run of ten points from the last four games has been achieved almost entirely with a midfield and forward line of players who were already at SJP before Eddie Howe arrived. Apart from Bruno, these results achieved thanks to the likes of Murphy, Wilson, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Fraser and Joelinton.

