Joelinton now ruled out of trip to Southampton – Only negative in Villa demolition

Joelinton was excellent.

A 4-0 romp against Aston Villa and the Brazilian doing what we have come to take for granted.

Winning the ball back time and time again, whilst becoming increasingly more of a threat at the other end.

His last Premier League goal was back in April at Norwich, today he ended that goal drought with the third goal as United took the visitors apart in the second half.

However, with Newcastle United coasting at 4-0, Joelinton yet again tracked back, it was a foul on Mings but a bit of a soft booking. Particularly when Mings had been working himself and could have been booked a few times, including when pushing Almiron into the advertising hoardings.

On a great afternoon, maybe the only downside for Eddie Howe, as Joelinton will now miss Southampton away next Sunday due to suspension.

Five bookings equalling a one game ban.

This is how things currently look after 11 Premier League games, with regard to Newcastle United players and yellow cards:

5 Joelinton

4 Fabian Schar

2 Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn

1 Ryan Fraser, Bruno Guimaraes, Jamaal Lascelles, Sean Longstaff, Allan Saint-Maximin

According to the Premier League rules, any player picking up five bookings from their side’s first 19 Premier League matches will serve a one match ban in the same competition.

Another six Premier League matches to go then, for Fabian Schar not to get another booking, the 19th NUFC PL match of the season is currently scheduled for Saturday 14 January 2023, Fulham at home.

Looking beyond that, players who end up with 10 yellow cards in Premier League matches, up to and including their team’s 32nd fixture, will serve a two match suspension in the competition.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Aston Villa 0 – Saturday 29 October 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 45+6, 56, Joelinton 59, Almiron 67

Aston Villa:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 40% (42%) Newcastle 60% (58%)

Total shots were Villa 3 (3) Newcastle 20 (3)

Shots on target were Villa 0 (0) Newcastle 7 (3)

Corners were Villa 0 (0) Newcastle 3 (0)

Referee: Paul Tierney

Crowd: 52,233 (3,000 Villa fans)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar (Lascelles 83), Botman (Targett 71), Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Shelvey 83), Joelinton, Willock (Murphy 71), Almiron (ASM 86), Wilson

Unused Subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Manquillo, Fraser

