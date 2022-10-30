Opinion

Jim White triggers bizarre response (especially from Man Utd fans) with Newcastle United comments

Jim White has triggered a bizarre response with these words on Newcastle United.

The Sky Sports / Talksport presenter making these comments below after Saturday’s final whistle.

Newcastle United absolutely hammering Aston Villa who didn’t have a single corner or a shot on target, United winning 4-0 and it could easily have been double that.

Jim White of Talksport after Newcastle United won at Tottenham to move fourth top:

“4-0!!

“What can this Newcastle United team achieve this season?”

The replies…

‘(Man U fan) Fair play, you have to doff your cap to these plucky underdogs.

I have no idea how they’ve achieved such a turnaround, since they were bought by the Saudi state….’

‘Eddie Howe won’t last another 18 months. Cos Newcastle fans will expect to win things now. And it won’t happen.’

‘(Leeds fan) Everyone seems happy in La la land these days…appears to be 1969 again..last time they won anything…

but let’s not discuss that.’

‘As a Forest fan I actually believe they can make top 4 especially if they keep this up and without their star man Isak too. The fans deserve this with what they’ve endured under Ashley.’

‘(Man U fan) Wait till after the World Cup they are in form now but the break will destroy that.’

‘(NUFC fan) One of the in form teams from January, the close season didn’t break that, so your logic is flawed, we will have a dip in form at some point but still to field our strongest team, just enjoying the ride we’re on at the moment. Long term strategy, but heading in right direction

‘(Rangers fan) Top half of the table.’

‘(Villa fan) Sports washing, mainly.’

‘(Liverpool fan) Whatever they achieve, i will give it the same respect i gave to Lance Armstrongs Tour de France victories and Michelle Smiths wins in an Atlanta pool….an indifferent shrug.’

‘It’s fantastic for the premier league to see such a huge club like Newcastle doing so well.’

‘Eddie Howe has done an incredible job. So impressed with Newcastle.’

‘(Everton fan) Nothing Jim.’

‘(Man U fan) Depends how much blood money they spend.’

‘(Celtic fan) Amazing what all the dirty money in the world can do.’

‘(Arsenal fan) Depends on how much blood money they throw at it in January.’

‘(Man U fan) This is laughable they beat Villa. They will win nothing.’

‘(Villa fan) Oil money = cheating.’

‘(Wolves fan) Anythin with Saudi blood money.’

‘(Spurs fan) You backing a regime that kills people Jim.’

Quite amazing the bizarre jumps that people want to make…as Jim White asks what can this NUFC team achieve this season and you then get this Spurs fan stating that this comments equals backing a regime that kills people. You couldn’t make it up.

The best comments of all though for me, are the ones from Manchester United fans talking about ‘blood money’ and so on, yet Man Utd’s longest running sponsor is Saudi Arabia. Still running to this day and has done for 15 seasons now, taking absolute fortunes from the Saudi state, then four or five years ago Man U added a second revenue scheme from the Saudi state. Priceless!!!

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Aston Villa 0 – Saturday 29 October 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 45+6, 56, Joelinton 59, Almiron 67

Aston Villa:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 40% (42%) Newcastle 60% (58%)

Total shots were Villa 3 (3) Newcastle 20 (3)

Shots on target were Villa 0 (0) Newcastle 7 (3)

Corners were Villa 0 (0) Newcastle 3 (0)

Referee: Paul Tierney

Crowd: 52,233 (3,000 Villa fans)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar (Lascelles 83), Botman (Targett 71), Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Shelvey 83), Joelinton, Willock (Murphy 71), Almiron (ASM 86), Wilson

Unused Subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Manquillo, Fraser

