Opinion

Jim White lights the fuse with these comments about Newcastle United fans – Hilarious!

Jim White has stuck his head above the parapet.

The Sky Sports / Talksport presenter making these comments below on Newcastle United fans.

You just have to love the response / reaction it produces, with Merseyside a particular hotspot!

Jim White of Talksport after Newcastle United won at Tottenham to move fourth top:

“Lovin’ what Newcastle United are doing.

Special fans, they deserve moments like this….”

The replies…

Liverpool fan:

‘Must be nice to have endless pots of money.’

Everton fan:

‘Special fans why?

Passionate?

Wear club colours ?

Every club has a passionate fan base, or because they take tops off in cold/rain completely baffles me.’

Liverpool fan:

‘Where does this ridiculous and offensive notion come from that Newcastle fans ‘deserve’ success more than other club’s fans?

Oh, and you’ll have to try harder than that, Jim – the Saudis must be running out of brown envelopes fast.’

Newcastle fan:

‘He didn’t say they deserve it more than other fans did he he just said they deserve success.’

Liverpool fan:

‘And this is how sports washing works.’

Liverpool fan:

‘No wonder people are laughing at journalists. Do your job and call out what is happening there. Nonsense statement but hardly surprising.’

Everton fan:

‘Now that they’ve started turning up to watch their team play you mean?’

Arsenal fan:

‘Money has barely impacted the club yet, great manager and a good set of players, hope they do throw money in the right areas and break the big 6 in half.’

Charlton fan:

‘In what way are they more special than other fans?’

Another Charlton fan:

‘Well about 55k of them show up every week – they make one hell of a noise too.’

Tottenham fan:

‘Couldn’t give a ticket away two seasons ago, prior to the bailout !! PROPER FANS.’

Everton fan:

‘Jim – I get the majority of Newcastle fans turning a blind eye to the Saudi regime as they are desperate for success but to say on Talksport that Newcastle will become everyone’s 2nd favourite team because they play nice football. I dont think so !’

Newcastle fan:

‘So many people crying.’

Newcastle fan:

‘Can I just say how much I’m loving all the negativity on this thread. Your fear and jealousy fills my heart with pride. It’s absolutely brilliant. Keep it up guys.’

Man U fan:

‘Why do they deserve it more than any other fan base? Strange comment to make.’

Sunderland fan:

‘You know when you’ve been sports washed.’

Liverpool fan:

‘How much they pay you to say this Jim?’

Newcastle fan:

‘What’s the issue? Liverpool not getting enough attention lately?’

Aston Villa fan:

‘Looking forward to Villa making the trip next weekend. Should be a good game with Villa back on form! Happy to see some success coming back to Newcastle too! It’s been too long!’

Rangers fan:

‘Yes they will win trophies in the future.

Shame they won’t count by other fans and will not be respected, buying things with blood money is hardly earned is it.’

Aston Villa fan:

‘Oh here we go again…… Special fans.’

