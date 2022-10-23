News

Jamie Redknapp speaks the truth on Newcastle United

Really good to hear this from Jamie Redknapp on Newcastle United.

The former Spurs midfielder talking on Sunday ahead of his old team taking on Eddie Howe’s side.

Jamie Redknapp declaring that it is good for the Premier League to once again have a strong Newcastle United looking set to compete at the right end of the top tier.

This following on from a near decade and a half of Mike Ashley stifling all ambition at St James’ Park.

Jamie Redknapp says Manchester City ‘is not a bad blueprint’ for Newcastle United to follow, after their takeover back in 2008, Man City then finished 10th in the first full season under new owners, then fifth, then third, then champions.

The former Spurs star thinks Newcastle are starting from a position further back than Man City did after their respective takeovers BUT that NUFC are getting a lot of things right, signing the likes of Bruno Guimaraes rather than bringing ‘galacticos’ to St James’ Park.

Jamie Redknapp talks of Newcastle United having ‘spent a lot of money’ but it is all relative, the fact is that in the summer 2022 transfer window, Chelsea spent more than Newcastle have done in their last four transfer windows.

He is totally correct though that rather than fortunes spent on older ‘galacticos’, the NUFC transfer policy has been very different. Some brilliant deals have seen older excellent players arrive for bargain prices, such as Tripper (£12m), Pope (£10m) and Burn (£13m). Whilst the vast majority (Around two third) of the money spent so far, went on two 22 year olds (Isak and Botman) and a 24 year old (Bruno).

Jamie Redknapp talking to Sky Sports – 23 October 2022:

“I think Newcastle United have done it in a clever way, I would say.

“Although they have spent a lot of money, they haven’t gone out and just got galacticos, players that are going to be mercenaries, who are going to come in and not necessarily do a great job for the team.

“You have got to do it gradually.

“I think what Man City did is not a bad blueprint for them to follow.

“I remember they finished outside the top four (Man City finished fifth in 2009/10).

“The following year they went for it, they really had a go at Manchester City, they spent £120m, they brought in the likes of David Silva, James Milner, Balotelli came in as well, Dzeko…and then they went for it that following year, they came third the following year (2010/11), then they won the FA Cup (also 2010/11).

“I think the following year they won the league (Man City winning title in 2011/12).

“Now Newcastle were slightly further behind I would say, in where they were (before the NUFC takeover), it wasn’t that long ago they were playing in the Championship.

“But I think if they keep going, keep signing the right types of players, attracting big names.

“Guimaraes has been fantastic for them, that is the sort of player that you want at your club. You can see he wants to play, he wants to win, sets great examples week in week out.

“They (Newcastle United) are a massive threat, not just to the top four, also to the Premier League (title).

“Newcastle have been out of the frame for so long, we want to see a good Newcastle.”

