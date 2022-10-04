Opinion

James Maddison a no-brainer for Newcastle United

Newcastle United are going to sign James Maddison in January.

I’m absolutely convinced.

It is an absolute no-brainer for Newcastle United…and James Maddison.

Last week, an exclusive from The Times reported that their information was that Eddie Howe and his recruitment team are still determined to sign the midfielder and are going to throw everything at attempting to land him in the January 2023 transfer window.

Newcastle United made an initial bid of £40m at the end of July for James Maddison. Then when that was turned down, United returned with a £45m offer for the 25 year old midfielder.

Brendan Rodgers and Leicester City were dismissive of Newcastle’s interest at the time, after the initial £40m bid, the Foxes boss said it might buy ‘three quarters of the left leg’ of James Maddison.

However, back when these (opening) two bids were made in the summer, James Maddison was reported to be interested in a potential Newcastle United summer move and The Times said that their information was that the midfielder’s interest in NUFC remains.

Maddison may have been persuaded to not push any interest in Newcastle United in this last transfer window, in the hope that things would improve at Leicester. However, despite last night’s all or nothing win over Forest, when surely Brendan Rodgers would have been sacked if it had been anything but a home victory, the Foxes have the look of a team going absolutely nowhere these days. The three points from Monday night see them rise to second bottom but only on goal difference ahead of a dismal fast falling Forest.

The only real positive for Leicester City is James Maddison.

Ironically, as Leicester have got worse, James Maddison has looked ever better.

In his first three seasons which included two Premier League fifth place finishes, James Maddison managed 36 direct goal involvements (scored 21 and 15 assists) from 88 PL starts (and 10 sub appearances).

These 14 months James Maddison has 27 direct goal involvements (scored 17 and 10 assists) from only 35 Premier League starts (and seven sub appearances). This includes seven in seven PL games this season, five goals and two assists.

Quite phenomenal, especially as a midfielder, to be averaging almost one direct goal involvement every Premier League match this past season and a bit. You have to accept that currently, only Haaland looks a more dangerous goal threat than James Maddison. Just imagine if he was playing for a better team…

As Leicester City are on the way down, Newcastle United are on the way up.

Leicester’s best players are leaving, Newcastle United are now keeping theirs and adding to them every transfer window.

Why wouldn’t, as the media have already indicated, James Maddison be interested in moving to Newcastle?

Leicester have desperately tried to get James Maddison to sign a new contract but he has refused, the writing is on the wall. As things stand, if he stays at the King Power, the midfielder will move into the final year of his Leicester contract after June 2023.

With the Foxes facing the prospect of losing Tielemans for absolutely nothing if he sees this season out, they absolutely can’t risk the same happening with James Maddison. Their very last chance, in my opinion, of maximising the transfer fee for Maddison, is if Leicester sell in January (2023). If they still have him next summer and he has less than a year to run on his contract, they will be in a very weak position when it comes to selling, as they found with Tielemans this summer. Plus of course, Maddison with the option of seeing that final season out and raking in even bigger fortunes for himself as a free agent in summer 2024 when he will be still aged only 27, arguably a peak age for clubs wanting to sign him.

Like the rest of us, James Maddison is set to be sitting at home on Monday 21 November 2022 when England kick off against Iran, two days before his 26th birthday.

Despite his incredible goal involvement record in the Premier League, Gareth Southgate has only ever given James Maddison one game for England, 34 minutes as a sub against Montenegro back in November 2019. A total joke, imagine if he was at a London club with this Premier League record?

Or indeed…Newcastle United now.

Kieran Trippier and Nick Pope look nailed on to go to Qatar, Callum Wilson may well join then if now staying fit and continuing his goalscoring form for Newcastle United (five goals in his last five Premier League starts).

Also, I’m not saying Newcastle United fans are the best in England…but for sure, there are none better.

Watching that Leicester 4-0 win over local rivals Forest, the atmosphere was still embarrassing. The only time the locals got really animated was when they scored and then banged those stupid tube things together to make a noise and danced along with the goal music pumped out over the tannoy.

James Maddison, when January 2023 comes along, you need to be joining Pope, Trippier, Wilson, Bruno, Botman, Isak, Asm, Joelinton…something special is happening at Newcastle United and you have to become part of it.

