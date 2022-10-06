Opinion

Jamal Lewis now a legend for me but not too happy with Joelinton after he blocked my view of the goal

Looking back at Fulham 1 Newcastle 4, 11 year old Newcastle United fan Chuks McPeake reports on his day out.

So, it is Saturday morning and we still don’t have tickets for Fulham.

Dad has been telling me we might not go, so me thinking, oh well.

Next thing though, we get the tickets via email from uncle Henry and off we go to Fulham.

Don’t forget, we have tube trains delayed and of course there are no seats for us, so I have to stand. We eventually get to Putney Bridge station.

We got there and what was important was how we got there, with some boring long journey through the park. Looking like it will never end, we have to go through a playground and we finally get there.

It’s a big old building. We got to a big tent and guess what, I saw loads of posh people and I’m the only older child there. The food was great and I enjoyed some pasta and some fish. And we watched the Arsenal game.

Walked to the ground through the park into the Riverside stand. We walked into the ground and guess what, it was another long walk. We got there and it didn’t look good (the new stand) because it wasn’t finished.

We got our seats and Jamal Lewis took a photo with me, what a legend he is to me now.

The Geordie supporters to our right were singing.

I was annoyed hearing the fans singing, knowing I wanted to sing.

We also couldn’t celebrate or even wear home shirts, even though we wanted to cheer when the ref sent their man off.

All of the goals were class, even the disallowed ones, but because we were so close to the dugout, I must thank Joelinton for blocking the Longstaff goal. Thanks a lot Joe, only saw three goals and not four because of you.

I did see the Miggy master goal thanks to Bruno magic though.

Half time snacks were poor, in fact let me not even talk about it.

We applauded the team off the pitch and then headed out.

Our journey home was made longer because of idiots pushing in the line for the Tube, like why? Who are you?

At least we got home quickly and safely for once (ED: Chuks and his family currently live in London).

Stats from BBC Sport:

Fulham 1 Newcastle 4 – Saturday 1 October 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Wilson 11, Almiron 33, 57, Longstaff 43

Fulham:

Chalobah red card 8, De Cordova-Reid 88

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Fulham 31% (24%) Newcastle 69% (76%)

Total shots were Fulham 4 (0) Newcastle 19 (13)

Shots on target were Fulham 1 (0) Newcastle 10 (7)

Corners were Fulham 1 (0) Newcastle 8 (4)

Referee: Darren England

Attendance: 22,913 (2,300 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Lewis 83), Schar (Lascelles 83), Botman, Burn (Targett 83), Longstaff, Bruno (Anderson 59), Willock, Murphy, Almiron, Wilson (Fraser 66)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Dummett, Joelinton, Wood

