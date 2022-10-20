Opinion

Jack Grealish and Miguel Almiron – Don’t you just love this latest update…

Thank you Jack Grealish.

Your total lack of class has paid major dividends for Newcastle United.

Five months ago embarrassing himself at Man City’s title celebrations, when bizarrely choosing that moment to humiliate a random player from another team.

Jack Grealish celebrating Manchester City’s Premier League title win and coming out with the following on – 23 May 2022:

Bernardo Silva:

“What were the secrets yesterday (to 3-2 comeback win against Aston Villa that won the title for Man City)?”

Jack Grealish:

“There were two.

“Riyad (Mahrez), take him off the pitch, as soon as possible. He played like (Miguel) Almiron.

“Secondly, he (pointing at Bernardo Silva), he has been so good this season but get him off the pitch.”

The lack of self-awareness was extraordinary…record signing £100m Jack Grealish had been an absolute passenger for much of this season, yet to hear his arrogance, you would think he had been the big star leading them to the title win.

In reality, Jack Grealish had been carried by the rest of the squad and in the entire season only scored three Premier League goals. That made him only the tenth highest scorer, even central defender Laporte scored more (four) than Grealish.

In those circumstances, you would have thought Jack Grealish would at least have the intelligence to keep a low profile, or at ;east simply make clear how grateful he was to the rest of the Man City team who had basically gifted him a PL winners medal.

Simon Jordan (see below) absolutely perfectly summed it up at the time, putting Jack Grealish in his place.

This summer saw Miguel Almiron go away and work his socks off in preparation for the new season, the absolute non-stop hard working professional as always.

Meanwhile, Jack Grealish made his usual headlines, getting mortal with his mates in the close season.

Grealish undoubtedly has been blessed with a certain amount of talent but as for professionalism, intelligence and hard work…well Pep Guardiola isn’t stupid, realising just what a mistake he has made in signing Jack Grealish, restricting the record signing to just three PL starts this season and with almost a third of the season gone, just the one PL goal for him.

In contrast, Miguel Almiron has never looked back after Grealish’s sly insult, indeed, these past 19 days have seen Miggy score as score as many PL goals as Jack Grealish has scored in almost 15 months since joining Manchester City. Indeed, with five PL goals this season, Miguel Almiron has one more (five) in these past nine PL games, than the Jack Grealish entire PL total for Man City.

A total lack of class in May shown by Jack Grealish, celebrating the pinnacle of his career so far, he chooses that moment to put down a fellow professional footballer.

Looking back to the final round of Premier League matches last season, Pep Guardiola showed exactly what he thought of Jack Grealish and how reliable (or not) he thought his record signing was.

Having to win that final game (home to Villa) of the season to clinch the title, Pep Guardiola selected fourteen players who ended up on the pitch and not one of them was Jack Grealish.

The club’s record signing and yet Pep Guardiola couldn’t trust Jack Grealish, not in his starting eleven on that Sunday and certainly now when it came to making changes and bringing on substitutes to try and turn it around.

Guardiola leaving Jack Grealish sitting on the bench for the duration as his squad mates won Manchester City (and Grealish) the title.

Honestly, Jack Grealish should have been embarrassed to even pick up his Premier League winners medal, never mind trying to humiliate a fellow professional footballer such as Miguel Almiron just for cheap laughs.

Wednesday night saw yet another wonder goal from Miguel Almiron, arrowing it into the top corner past wor mate Jordan Pickford, glorious.

Almiron has always had all the characteristics that you love in a player, the hard work, dedication, tracking back, a real team player, all that was missing was the end product at times. He has now added that and it is wonderful to see, if he keeps it going he can be a massive asset to Newcastle United.

Simon Jordan speaking to Talksport – 25 May 2022:

“The bottom line is, is that it takes Jack Grealish back to where he belongs, into moron territory. Engaging his mouth before he engages his brain.

“There’s no problem with him having banter with his own teammate, that’s absolutely (fine).

“If someone was to say that he was taking the mickey out of Riyad Mahrez, then you’d say that was banter, they’ve got that rapport, they’ve got that relationship.

“When you take it out of your domain into another domain and you pick out an individual player (Miguel Almiron), and single him out and ridicule him, because you think you are in a position to do so, where is that going to end?

“What does that bring? Someone somewhere is going to say to you ‘by the way, who are you? And what gives you the right to make that comparison and why would you want to do it? And where does your arrogance stop and intelligence begin?’

“…why does he need to do that, to that particular player, in a moment when Man City are talking about their success? Why does he think he is on a platform, where he can look down on that player?”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Everton 0 – Wednesday 19 October 7.30pm

Goals:

Almiron 31

Newcastle United:

Everton:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Everton 50% (41%) Newcastle 50% (59%)

Total shots were Everton 1 (1) Newcastle 16 (8)

Shots on target were Everton 0 (0) Newcastle 4 (3)

Corners were Everton 2 (1) Newcastle 8 (4)

Referee: Tony Harrington

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton (Willock 45), Murphy (Anderson 72), Almiron (Fraser 73), Wilson (Wood 87)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Targett, Shelvey, Lewis

