Opinion

It all started with Everton – Eddie Howe and the St James’ Park turn around

It all started with Everton.

Cast your minds back to 8 February 2022, yes, just eight months ago.

The previous fifteen months had been shocking at St James’ Park.

The impact of Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce all too apparent.

Between 13 December 2020 and 7 February 2022, there had been twenty four Premier League matches played at St James’ Park.

That record showed Played 24 Won 4 Drawn 11 Lost 9.

A quite incredible achievement thanks to the previous owner and head coach, to reduce the Newcastle United squad to one that managed only four home wins in 24 PL matches.

Those four wins were an Eddie Howe win over Burnley (December 2021), a Steve Bruce win over already relegated Sheffield United (May 2021), a Bruce win against 10 men West Ham (April 2021) and Bruce’s 3-2 victory over Southampton in February 2021.

Depressing stuff, those 24 Premier League games at St James’ Park (13 December 2022 to 7 February 2022) producing just 23 points at an average of 0.96 points per game.

However, that all changed.

Newcastle United got a massive result at Elland Road, beating Leeds on 22 January 2022, there then followed a warm weather trip to Saudi Arabia, which has then been followed by this run of Premier League results at St James’ Park:

Newcastle 3 Everton 1 (8 February 2022)

Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 0 (13 February 2022)

Newcastle 2 Brighton 1 (5 March 2022)

Newcastle 1 Wolves 0 (8 April 2022)

Newcastle 2 Leicester 1 (17 April 2022)

Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0 (20 April 2022)

Newcastle 0 Liverpool 1 (30 April 2022)

Newcastle 2 Arsenal 0 (16 May 2022)

Newcastle 2 Nottingham Forest 0 (6 August 2022)

Newcastle 3 Man City 3 (21 August 2022)

Newcastle 0 Crystal Palace 0 (3 September 2022)

Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 1 (17 September 2022)

Newcastle 5 Brentford 1 (8 October 2022)

Played 13 Won 9 Drawn 3 Lost 1

Goals For 23 Goals Against 9

30 points out of a possible 39 at an average of 2.31 points per match

We welcome Everton to St James’ Park tonight, hopefully more of the same to come.

