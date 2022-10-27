Opinion

Isaac Hayden a class act as he speaks about Eddie Howe, Bruno Guimaraes and Newcastle United

Isaac Hayden was one of Rafa Benitez’ first signings.

The then Newcastle United boss having to totally remodel his team / squad after relegation, with numerous rats (Sissoko, Townsend etc) deserting the (then) sinking ship, whilst countless others had to be cleared out as not up to the challenge.

A serious amount of work done and Isaac Hayden one of twelve new signings for Rafa in Summer 2016.

The 21 year old defender turned midfielder becoming a key player, as Newcastle United instantly returned to the top tier as Championship winners and then held their own in the Premier League despite Mike Ashley reneging on promises made to Rafa Benitez to properly invest in the squad after promotion.

Fastforwarding past the Steve Bruce era, Isaac Hayden made only four Premier League appearances under Eddie Howe, his last away start in a 3-1 defeat at Anfield, then the very final place in the first eleven when on as a sub in the 4-0 home defeat to Man City on 19 December 2021.

Injury and surgery then intervening and Isaac Hayden finding himself moving to Norwich on loan this summer, with a permanent move to be triggered automatically if certain targets hit during this loan season.

Always a good servant to Newcastle United, earlier this week Isaac Hayden managed his first full 90 minutes of league football since that game at Anfield 10 months ago, on the losing side for Norwich at Burnley.

Isaac Hayden with nothing bad to say about Newcastle United and indeed, well worth reading what he has to say about Eddie Howe, comments which will simply reinforce your opinion of what a quality manager and bloke we have got now at St James’ Park.

Isaac Hayden talking to The Athletic:

“It didn’t end at Newcastle how I wanted it to. I was injured in March 2021, missed the rest of that season. Came back. Played three months, then missed the rest of that season; about five months. Then I came here (to Norwich) and wanted to play straight away, and missed another three months. So I’ve not really had any sort of run of football for 18 months.

“I could have easily stayed at Newcastle and been a bit-part player, not played and sat there collecting my money. No one would have batted an eyelid. But I’m not that type of person.

“I did so much hard work at Newcastle.

“I was actually training. The gaffer (Eddie Howe) spoke to me in January. It was a four-and-a-half-month injury, so he left me out of the squad for the second half of last season, which was fair enough because I probably wouldn’t have played. But I was training for three weeks with the lads at the end of the season. I had lots of good sessions in there and then I did my off-season programme ready to start here.

“I was arguably in one of my fittest positions for probably 18 months coming into this season. Then I came in, trained twice and felt good, and then suddenly my knee swelled up. There was no previous indication on the scan when I signed, which was two weeks before pre-season started. No acute injury. The specialist said there was nothing I did. The chondral (cartilage) surface in my knee was damaged and it was just one of those freak things.”

On Eddie Howe:

“The manager (Eddie Howe) is really, really good there.

“He has called me probably every couple of weeks, just to see how I am and how I’m getting on.

“He talks about the lads back there and how they’re getting on too.

“A lot of people probably think I might not like the staff that came in because I didn’t play as much as I would’ve wished. But I have nothing but great things to say about him (Eddie Howe) as a person.

“He’s a top-level coach; probably the best I’ve had in terms of man-management.

“I was there for six years and a lot of us grew up with that club, through the Championship and into the Premier League. It got to a point where they wanted to move on and the injuries for me probably came at the wrong time.”

On Bruno Guimaraes:

“They said my replacement is not a bad player so, you know.

“I can’t really complain. I wish them nothing but the best.”

