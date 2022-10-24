Opinion

Is it really only 4 months since new Chelsea owner came out with this about Newcastle United?

The end of May saw Todd Boehly lead the takeover at Chelsea.

The change of ownership finally happening, with the disgraced Roman Abramovich belatedly forced out.

Todd Boehly and his business partners paid £2.5bn to buy Roman Abramovich’ shares, as well as declaring their commitment to investing another £1.75bn into the club.

Something which we have already seen in play, as Chelsea this summer smashed any previous records for spending in a single window, over a quarter of a billion, more than Newcastle United have spent in their last four windows.

Anyway, very shortly after getting control of Chelsea, Todd Boehly was keen to go public and talk about what he believes the future holds for the Premier League.

The new Chelsea owner believing that most of the existing PL owners don’t realise just how big the opportunities are going to be to bring in ever greater revenues in the future.

Todd Boehly speaking to Bloomberg News 15 June 2022:

“They (Premier League clubs) don’t realise how big their opportunity is.

“Let’s get a hold of our destiny and think about how to optimise this.

“The big six will become the big seven with the Saudi deal for Newcastle.

“There is going to be opportunity for everyone to win.”

It was interesting / amusing that Todd Boehly went out of his way to mention Newcastle United.

Now only four months later, it is VERY interesting / amusing to now reflect on what the Chelsea owner said, as we survey the position now.

Now a third of the way through the season and here we are…

Newcastle United already above Chelsea, Man Utd and Liverpool.

No Newcastle fan is taking anything for granted and of course NUFC may well drop away as the season progresses, but there again, maybe they won’t…

Chelsea and others may have spent significantly more in the summer and over the course of recent years, however, these past ten months have seen some staggering signings made by the new Newcastle United owners and Eddie Howe.

Staggering in terms of what brilliant value for money.

England keeper Nick Pope £10m, England defender Kieran Trippier £12m, Big Dan Burn £13m, Matt Targett £12m.

As I say, staggering value for money and Newcastle United going from a defensive shambles under Steve Bruce, to the best in the Premier League, only ten goals conceded in 12 games this season.

Interesting to reflect that Newcastle United’s entire defence on Sunday, keeper and back four, their combined cost was less than what Man Utd paid for Harry Maguire!

Similarly, Chelsea paid more for Wesley Fofana than this entire NUFC back five cost. Indeed, the same with their keeper Kepa, he cost more than the Newcastle United defence.

Anybody claiming Newcastle United are currently where they are now, simply due to money…well, it just isn’t reality is it!!!

Only a fool would believe there was any other reason for the new Chelsea owners getting involved, other than in the belief that in the future they will make all that money back and more.

Todd Boehly clearly believing that Premier League clubs are generally undervalued at the moment, hence the willingness for he and his business partners to commit a total of £4.25bn to their Chelsea project.

Crazy stuff for many people to hear, especially when you consider that Chelsea only get 40,000 crowds and don’t even own their own ground.

As for the competition…interesting to hear Todd Boehly state ‘The big six will become the big seven with the Saudi deal for Newcastle.’

Then declare ‘There is going to be opportunity for everyone to win.’

The Saudi Arabia PIF led purchase of Newcastle United cost a total of £305m, with the PIF element buying 80% of the club.

Even allowing for the shocking lack of investment, as well as care and attention, allowed by Mike Ashley over the course of 14+ years, it is difficult to get away from the belief (fact!) that the Saudi Arabia PIF have bagged themselves an absolute bargain.

Maybe even a bigger one than they first thought, if Todd Boehly is anywhere close to the truth…

Can Newcastle United indeed compete with the ‘big six’, can they make it a ‘big seven’, or maybe the question should be…are Newcastle United already proving to be what Todd Boehly predicted, vastly ahead of schedule?

Early days but the Premier League table suggests something is stirring at St James’ Park.

Whilst just look at what has happened in recent games against Newcastle’s ‘big seven’ rivals…

Newcastle 2 Arsenal 0 (16 May 2022)

Newcastle 3 Man City 3 (21 August 2022)

Liverpool 2 Newcastle 1 (31 August 2022)

Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0 (16 October 2022)

Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2 (23 October 2022)

The most recent five ‘big seven’ matches and Newcastle United have won two, drawn two and lost one.

Newcastle went out without any fear against any of them, the brilliant Eddie Howe playing a high press and taking the game(s) to the opposition(s).

Newcastle were 3-1 up against Man City and denied a clear penalty (Stones on Schar), at Liverpool we saw Isak cheated out of giving NUFC a 2-0 lead, whilst at Old Trafford it was a shocking non-penalty decision when Wilson was wiped out and Joelinton hit bar and post – United could / should have been a couple up against the Mancs at half-time.

The worm has well and truly turned and Newcastle United are getting competitive.

The best bit of course is that we know that Newcastle can play far better than they have done in many games and have some key players like ASM and Isak who have hardly featured.

Indeed, when you talk about spending, the vast majority, over two thirds, of the £200m+ spent under the new NUFC owners so far, has gone on two 22 year olds (Isak and Botman) and a 24 year old (Bruno), all three with their best years ahead of them and open to further massive improvement. So far, this trio have only started 32 Premier League matches between them, I can’t wait to see what will now happen as we move forward.

