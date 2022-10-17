Opinion

Incredible Nick Pope Premier League stat after shutting out Manchester United

Fair to say that the Nick Pope signing surprised a few Newcastle United fans.

Why are we buying another keeper when we already have a very good one in Martin Dubravka.

Well, fair to say that ten weeks later, we all now understand. Or at least should do.

Nick Pope has been outstanding. Nothing flashy, just gets on with his job, you know, that job involving stopping the ball crossing that line.

This is how the Premier League table looks on Monday morning:

Yes, Nick Pope and Newcastle United have conceded less goals than any other Premier League club.

Indeed, if you take away the five goals conceded against last season’s top two clubs (Man City and Liverpool), Nick Pope has conceded only four goals in the other 12+ hours of Premier League football.

No PL keeper has more than the four clean sheets that Nick Pope has got so far this season.

Which brings me to this…

Now, reaching 50 PL clean sheets is an achievement for anybody BUT for Nick Pope, this is especially stunning.

Playing in the lower leagues, it was actually not until 2017 when he was aged 25 that Nick Pope first played in the Premier League.

Then you have to factor in, that Pope has played all but ten of those games for Burnley, who were always up against it.

Despite that, Nick Pope has reached 50 clean sheets in only 150 PL starts! That’s right, Old Trafford on Sunday was his 150th POL start and 50th top tier clean sheet. Astonishing. Let that sink in, every three PL matches he starts, Nick Pope doesn’t let any goals in, plus as I say, that had been mainly playing for relegation threatened Burnley. It definitely helps explain why, even when they got relegated last season, Burnley still had the tenth best PL defensive record.

When you see the prices paid for goalkeepers these days, I still can’t comprehend how Eddie Howe managed to buy this England keeper in his prime for only £10m this summer…incredible.

It obviously isn’t a solo effort this season at the back as this defensive improvement under Eddie Howe has been coming for some time.

In 2022 in the Premier League, Newcastle United have a record of.

Played 28 Won 15 Drawn 7 Lost 6

52 points at an average of 1.86 points per game

A massive part of that record has been only 28 goals conceded this calendar year, Nick Pope arriving and joining a rapidly improving defence AND making it even better.

Indeed, if you take out the 2022 home and away games against Man City and the off day at Spurs, in the other 25 NUFC Premier League matches in 2022, Newcastle have conceded only 15 goals.

Whilst for anybody claiming that ridiculous amounts of money have brought this about.

You have these six NUFC players costing a combined £54m or so – Pope (£10m), Dubravka (£4m), Schar (£3m), Burn (£13m), Trippier (£12m) and Targett (£12m). With then the excellent signing of 22 year old Sven Botman for £35m, though he has only started seven games so far.

