Match Reports

I’m not happy because Newcastle United are fourth in the Premier League…

Out of my group of friends, I was probably the only one of us who didn’t fancy us to get a win on Sunday. That’s despite a near 100% record of seeing NUFC win away to Spurs in my life.

You just felt like Sunday was a massive game for our season. Not because there was a great deal of meaning riding on the result, but you knew that a win would be a huge statement of where Newcastle United are going, whereas a defeat would lead a lot of us to coming away thinking “ok, still probably a long way to go just yet.”

Isn’t that great though? Constantly looking forward, irrespective of the result. I know lots of fans, and media too, are already talking of a ‘top seven’ or how soon it can / will be before Newcastle are back in Europe, but I’m just enjoying going to the game knowing that we aren’t sh.t and we aren’t going to be relegated.

I’m not happy because Newcastle United are fourth in the Premier League…I am happy because it is a joy to watch NUFC. There is not one ounce of doom and gloom in being a Newcastle United fan at the moment.

Being based in London now, these games are easy for me. A quick dash over to Liverpool Street to see some regular faces and off to the game in 20 minutes. Easy. Tottenham is a great stadium. The first time I went, I wasn’t convinced, with the view from the away end not exactly the best. A posh seat at the NFL a few weekends back changed my opinion on that. Not a patch on SJP, but better than most modern stadia.

Pints inside the ground are of a decent quality, pies fantastic and safe standing. A really decent outfit.

On that topic, what an outfit we have at the moment! That’s without our bow tie and smart shoes in Isak and ASM.

Whilst I don’t view Nick Pope as a huge upgrade on Dubravka, he is definitely a safe pair of hands.

All of the attention has been on Bruno but Kieran Tripper remains the most influential figure in the team by far. It is early days but I think Trippier could easily go down as one of Newcastle’s greatest ever signings. A true leader that I don’t think we have had for a long time, maybe since Shearer retired? I don’t think I’d describe Alan Smith, Joey Barton, Fabricio Coloccini and Jamaal Lascelles as being in the same mould.

On that note, when was the last time you watched a Newcastle team with a really great defence?

Rafa’s sides had a half decent defensive record yes, but I don’t remember Clark, Lascelles, Dummett, Manquillo or Yedlin striking you with overwhelming confidence. Compared to Botman and Schar it’s night and day. They were fantastic against Spurs, who from my memory only had two or three chances in the whole game.

Imagine a Woodgate and Botman partnership from 2002-04, we surely would have won something! Ifs, buts, maybes.

Anyway, it’s just such a pleasure to watch a half decent football team who aren’t managed by Steve Bruce, Joe Kinnear, Alan Pardew, Steve McClaren and owned by Mike Ashley.

I wonder what it’s like for kids today, who have no recollection of the early 2000s or mid-90s, this must be truly unrecognisable.

Let’s not get too carried away though. After all, most of the football fans in my London office are Spurs fans and have all commented in recent weeks that the current team are getting away with lucky results following very poor performances.

I haven’t even mentioned the game yet!

I could moan on and on and on about VAR but really that performance is all down to Eddie Howe. The likes of Schar, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton all integral in the win.

You could probably write an article on any of them, and how Howe (ha!) has drastically improved each one of them into borderline world-beaters. Let’s look at the obvious one though, Miguel Almiron.

That was a goal that he never would have scored up until this season. I’m not just talking about the feat of actually scoring a goal, but to have the confidence and determination to actually take his man on and have a go… that can only come through coaching. Well done Miggy!

I wouldn’t go as far to say Howe has improved Miggy, I don’t see him doing things I thought he could never do, he’s just clearly getting the absolute maximum out of him. How many others can you say that for? Schar, Joelinton, Shelvey (last season), Targett, Krafth, Murphy, Willock, Burn, Longstaff… all players Howe is squeezing everything out of.

Yes we have spent 200 odd million, but boy, we needed it after 14 years of neglect. Without those players mentioned above though, we’d be nowhere near the confident position we are now.

In typical fashion, I am sat here now looking at our fixtures thinking ‘if it wasn’t for this, or that, we should really be top of the league!’ – that’s the attitude I want and have missed so dearly.

Villa, Southampton, Chelsea up before the World Cup, five or six points I would take all day. Top four going into the World Cup but a fantastic achievement… and it’s only the beginning!

Onwards and upwards!

Stats from BBC Sport:

Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2 – Sunday 23 October 4.30pm

Goals:

Wilson 31, Almiron 40

Newcastle United:

Spurs:

Kane 54

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Spurs 52% (49%) Newcastle 48% (51%)

Total shots were Spurs 17 (13) Newcastle 13 (5)

Shots on target were Spurs 5 (3) Newcastle 5 (3)

Corners were Spurs 6 (1) Newcastle 7 (3)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Crowd: 61,726 (3,000 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Shelvey 89), Joelinton, Willock (Murphy 75), Almiron, Wilson (Wood 88)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Lewis, Fraser

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2 – Read HERE)

(Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2 – The three big points that I’m taking from the match – Read HERE)

(Eddie Howe believes this performance to be his finest hour (and a half) with Newcastle United (so far…) – Read HERE)

(Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2 – United are back! Just look at that Premier League table – Read HERE)

(Alan Shearer absolutely calls it right – Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2 – Read HERE)

You can follow Jonathan on Twitter @jonnyinsg

