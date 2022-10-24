Opinion

If Carlsberg did weekends…

Starting on Friday, while travelling to Glasgow and celebrating that Newcastle United win over Everton, a very poor Everton who did not manage a single shot on target, it was as a comfortable a 1-0 win as there can be.

Of course, as in previous games we did flag a little as the game wore on but we were not ever in danger of conceding.

Only thing Everton bought to the party was constant comedian Jordan Pickford whose flailing little arms failed to keep out Almiron’s beauty and of course a few Scouse knuckleheads who apparently were intent on fisticuffs with families and children post-match up near the Black (and white) Bull…shame on them for that.

So back to Friday and an afternoon in some fine pubs in the city centre before a trip to OVO Arena to see the one and only Billy Idol, did I mention I had VIP tickets that included free drink and food, and yes we did make the most of it and crawled out about an hour after the concert finished.

Why rush ahead though, the sold out show started with an excellent warm up from a sprightly 63 year old Toyah followed by a powerful performance from Killing Joke, before the main event where 66 year old Billy Idol bounces onto stage with an opening number that got the crowd feverishly rocking, for someone who has had quite a lot of ‘ahem’ highs in his life, he is in amazingly good condition and with a voice to match, one off my bucket list for sure but re-added to the bottom.

So coming down off my own musically based high, it is onto the sport on Saturday afternoon.

What a start as Jurgen and his teeth have to takedefet off bottom club Nottingham Forest and watching the whole game, Forest absolutely deserved it, it was magnificent to watch unless of course you are the commentator who boldly announced that Liverpool were closing in on the top four prior to kick off. Wrong, more of that later.

Then we have our neighbours, comfortably beating Burnley 2-0 at half time, what could possibly go wrong? Well another SOL implosion complemented by a mass spontaneous combustion of indignity and apparently Mowbray must go! Of course, to deflect from their own failures the protagonists on RTG revert to type and go back to their hobby of blaming us for all what’s wrong with the world – you could not make it up! Its not our fault that your team is dross and your owner still carries a briefcase with his homework inside.

So Sunday arrives and we have a chance of going fourth, now what a bonus that would be. However, it ls not going to happen as Spurs are invincible at home, having not dropped point this season at their new-fangled stadium. Step up Eddie Howe and his troops, another strong game plan and we are suddenly 2-0 up, brilliant opportunism from Callum Wilson, followed by another piece of brilliance from the once much maligned Miggy Almiron, 2-0 and its fully deserved. Apart from the first fifteen minutes we dominated the game, with a little bit more luck we could and should have been out of sight at half time! Of course Harry Kane nicks one back and we wait for the expected onslaught, except it did not really come as Newcastle led by the brilliant Kieran Trippier simply stifled whatever they had, the defence is absolutely solid and Matt Targett while unfortunate to be on the sideline, is going to have to wait for his chance. Sven Botman and Schar are simply oozing class right now and it is brilliant to watch, meanwhile Dan Burn is Dan Burn and looks so comfortable at left back.

In the middle, Joelinton was back to his best. Snuffing out and chasing down, he is simply too good for anyone right now. Everyone contributed and that is what counts, there is a team spirit there right now, the likes of what we have not seen in many a year.

If Carlsberg did weekends…

So, it is a Gerrard-less Villa this weekend, a rejuvenated Villa at that, but our guys just have to do their thing and the rest will take care of itself.

Of course, this rollercoaster ride that is football, will at some point hit a trough, but I don’t think that will be this weekend, and if we can go into the World Cup break and still be in and around the top four, then who knows where it will lead us. Maybe to far away places where you don’t see Mackems, Milan for example!

Looking deeper into the squad and there is suddenly a little bit of depth, of course we know we will strengthen either in January and / or in the summer but right now everyone deserves praise, including the backroom staff. Everyone knows their jobs and its so far away from the shambles we had just 12 months ago, I say it again, the future is so bright.

Looking forward to Saturday, where I have a funny feeling the town will be rocking.

Newcastle…it is the only place to be.

Have a great week.

