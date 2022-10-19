Opinion

Hypocrite Liverpool journalist ends up humiliated after cheap insults at Newcastle United

Don’t you just love it when this happens, a Liverpool journalist throws cheap insults at Newcastle United and then ends up exposed as a total hypocrite.

Step forward Keifer MacDonald, who works for the Liverpool Echo.

He covers Everton and the Liverpool youth sides.

Responding to Craig Hope’s story reporting on what Eddie Howe said when asked about Jurgen Klopp’s actions, young Keifer was straight it with what he thought was easy cheap insults at Newcastle United, in this case our Head Coach…

After many long years under Mike Ashley’s ownership, Newcastle United fans have long got used to not taking insults lying down, especially from those in the media who think it is easy pickings to have a go at NUFC supporters.

So it proved in this case, Newcastle fans very adept at sniffing out the hypocrites…

As one of the Newcastle United fans says, ‘There is always a Tweet’.

EnGee:

‘Woke up to a murder on the timeline.’

Gianfranco Shola:

‘This is fantastic.’

Joe Halliday:

‘Newcastle fans always win.’

HeyJude:

‘A sports washed journalist complains about sports washing. Oh the irony.’

Marty:

‘There is always a tweet.’

Bag:

‘u clown, double standard.’

Our Liverpool journalist friend humiliated, very much hoist by his own petard, thinking he can get away with those comments about Qatar, believing them safely hidden, only for Newcastle fans to expose his total hypocrisy.

