Opinion

Howe Eddie’s brought Newcastle United to European spots mostly with players at the club before he arrived

This article was needed due to the incessant chatter by ‘experts’ (nearly all being ex-Super League Six players) of how Newcastle have bought their success and ‘oh ok Joelinton and now Almiron are improved but it’s the (well spent) money that’s the reason.’

I am going to look at the 20 players that Eddie Howe retained in January from the squad he inherited and compare with the effect of the eight players added to the squad.

Bear in mind that most managers when they arrive at a club immediately talk about how the squad needs to be overhauled, how many transfer windows they need to do it (eg Conte – daily) etc.

Eddie Howe in his first press conference post taking the job said “I think the players already here are good enough to do the job.” He went on to say that obviously he’d look to improve some areas of weakness but that his squad was good. Few weeks later he implored the media (multiple pre match conferences) to not keep linking every superstar with NUFC and destabilise his squad who he was quite happy to work with. They didn’t listen and they won’t now…but this still needs to be put on record.

I’ll talk mainly of outfield players but still point out that Dubravka in the second half of last season started playing a lot more short passes with his feet and even coming out of his area to sweep on occasion, something he’d never done in his 15+ year senior career till then.

Lets start with the defence

So – £3m Lascelles, £3.5m Krafth, £0 Dummett, £3m Schar, £5.5m Fernandez, £3.5m Manquillo (also £4m Dubravka).

The standout performers were Schar and Krafth. Krafth who was shot to pieces by Teemu Pukki on his debut and had never recovered (since Bruce didn’t know what to do except stick him at RCB instead), pacy forwards targeted him and ran past him with ease in the past (Rashford’s goal two years back would tell you everything you need).

It took till late Feb when fortuitously for him, Manquillo (who’d taken over from injured Trippier himself) was injured, but three months of training ground routines bore fruits. He was fitter, quicker to turn, regained his position rapidly and matched quick runners for pace. It was like a new player had joined. If you see the end season video where the team was polled for most improved player / biggest surprise in the squad, Krafth finished first, even ahead of Joelinton. I myself had given him up for good and have been absolutely stunned by his huge turnaround. As he is second choice to Trippier (when both are fit) and currently out long term with injury, it is easy to forget him, but in May there was no difference in their output on the field, except Trippier’s set piece / cross delivery expertise in attack. We already have Trippier’s successor at the club without spending.

The ball playing and shot taking / goal scoring ability Schar had shown under Benitez, had largely disappeared under Bruce.

Eddie Howe was adamant that despite his age, he would be the defender to start the ball carrying forward, so much so that despite his alternative being only a confidence shorn Lascelles (who’s also mostly stopped making mistakes / taking the wrong decision that he was doing last few seasons – the few times he’s played) he chose to focus on only trying to get a left sided CB in Jan alongside full backs and attackers. Schar in 2022 has been most of the time in the EPL team of the week as per WhoScored.com average player ratings. At 32 he, like Trippier, under Eddie Howe, is playing the best, most consistent football of his life.

The additions in defence have no doubt been pivotal to survival.

For three seasons – two under Rafa and first under Bruce (which as Shteve himself said was to be a continuation of how things were under Rafa) Newcastle punched above their weight in defence, getting 10+ clean sheets each season. Then it fell apart spectacularly.

Bruce’s inability to analyse and prepare training routines to take the team forward and improve players and the lack of defensive investment, meant we’d give away 62 goals in both the subsequent seasons (2020/21 and 2021/22) despite the arrival of Eddie Howe midway through last season but you can see the difference in goals conceded and clean sheet columns between first and second half of last season (and that’s before we get into duels won / ball carry etc stats).

Burn and Targett, especially Burn, were key to the improvement in defence, but even their numbers improved post working with Eddie Howe. These were our two cheapest recruits in Januay – Burn £11m+2m add-ons & Targett £2m loan fee (+ subsequent £13m permanent fee).

Trippier, himself only a £12m transfer, was largely absent with injury post a few pivotal performances against Leeds and Everton in January and has mainly contributed this season.

Botman, bought for £30.5m+ 5.5m add-ons has actually been rested for a few games, only coming on as a late sub in some of them. Eddie has said on record that how much a player cost doesn’t matter once you have him in your squad, its all about performance thence.

Midfield

In midfield, the £35m+£6.65m add-ons (felt it necessary to correctly represent the transfer amounts too – given how they’re being inflated by those trying to push the “its all about the money” story) Bruno Guimaraes has been the most pivotal addition to our squad, perhaps this century. His performance and stats have been analysed to death.

So have those of Joelinton, but while they may not have contributed too much in terms of goals and assists (barring a pivotal moment vs Leeds or West Ham) one look at the tackling and interception stats of Shelvey, Longstaff and Willock (near the 80-90th percentile in the league) will show you how they’ve contributed in 2022. Their ball recovery (winning second balls in particular) and subsequent pass to Bruno / wingers / overlapping full backs, made us defensively solid and allowed Bruno to play further forward, impacting with goals and assists.

Shelvey’s injury led to a drop in Bruno’s attacking stats this season until Longstaff replaced him in a deeper role (and its looking like he’s found his best position now a la Joelinton) and now we see Bruno linking up with Almiron just like towards the end of last season. This also means we can delay buying a DM, instead focusing on the creative AM like a Maddison or other positions in Jan 2023. While Willock had arrived for £20m, Longstaff is from the academy.

Further forward

Further forward, the £25m spent on Chris Wood has actually turned out to be a horrible investment.

It’s not that he doesn’t contribute (barring his main role – goals!) but that we’re now stuck with a 30 year+ old player and a £80k wk salary with ever diminishing sale value. We can’t even loan him to a promotion chasing Championship side without subsidising most of that salary.

This season, Isak may have arrived for £59m but has only played three games and scored two goals. The team’s good attacking performances have largely been due to St Max, Wilson and Almiron – all of whom were there under Bruce. Wilson’s issue was his fitness and service to him. He recently started three games in a week and played 60+ min in each without injury for the first time since his last season at Bournemouth. Almiron is now the best pressing player in the league – Eddie has unleashed the best use of his stamina and running and has become better at deciding when to shoot. St Max had a hat-trick of assists vs Man City – only the second time since he’s arrived – ironically the first was vs Howe’s Bournemouth – before picking up an injury.

This is a squad now that picks up points regardless of who’s missing, whether those playing are higher transfer price players or minimal to zero price players. While apart from the forwards the other purchases in 2022 can be deemed a success, the 18-20 players who were already there have not only all been improved by Howe’s coaching team’s 500+ training drills and new analytics team etc, but have actually been the major contributors in both halves of 2022, to push the team towards the opposite end of the table they were at a year ago.

Most PL goals in 2022 is seven by Almiron.

Most successful tackles is by Joelinton.

Most progressive carries is by St Max.

Passing count / accuracy – Schar.

New guys have contributed:

Aerial duels won – Burn.

Turnovers – Bruno… and so on.

However, it is clear that the existing squad under Eddie Howe would’ve likely escaped relegation last season with their dramatic improvement in performance levels, but it was the likes of Burn and Bruno who pushed them up to 11th in such short time.

Again this season, we’d have been comfortably top half without the three new summer signings (and even without the refereeing howlers being corrected) but Pope and Botman in particular have helped take us to the heady heights (temporarily) of top four.

Lastly, this whole rubbish of £200m spend has to be looked at from the perspective of a longer time frame and comparison to the rest of the league.

The first £89m was spent in a different season to the £112m this season.

On the average the Super League Six spend (gross not net) £100m+ / season in transfer spend (with Chelsea / Man Utd / Man City distending the numbers higher).

Over the last 4-5 seasons Everton have averaged £100m a year in incoming transfers. Multiple seasons in last 5-6 years West Ham have done so too. Even recently promoted Fulham a few seasons back, Forest this season and Aston Villa both the season preceding their relegation & their first season back (not to mention breaking the Championship transfer record multiple times in the interim – hello £15.8m Kodija) spent £100m+ in a season.

During Ashley’s 14 years we NEVER had a £100m spend season, sometimes near zero. The nearest was a freak 2015-16 of £80m under McClaren – when ironically we went down.

Why have none of them managed over multiple years of ‘spending’ what Howe’s managed in less than 12 months?

Why can’t we set right decades of under investment staying within FFP guidelines, not looking at star players, building great team spirit, on wages far below the Super League Six?

Don’t players get older / injured and need replacement at every club every year? Then what’s the going rate for a quality PL player and have we overspent for any player bought (I firmly believe even Isak’s £59m will turn out to be great value but that’s for the future).

What were we supposed to do when other clubs wouldn’t deal with us or arm-twisted us for greater money? Take it lying down and potentially get relegated? Give up on moving up the PL table leaving the European spots gentrified and in firm grip of those ‘6’ (must PL be an ancient Roman gladiatorial arena where 6 teams have all the weapons & the other 14 are just there as prey to be killed for the raucous cheers of bloodthirsty ‘fans’ of those 6)?

Were we taken over by ANYONE other than Saudi PIF, they would’ve spent a similar amount on player transfers. West Ham’s new Czech billionaire owner just spent £145m there, Farhad Moshiri’s lost £400m at Everton since takeover, but somehow Newcastle are buying their way up.

This entire diatribe is deliberately disrespectful of Eddie Howe and his team who’ve done a job perhaps even Guardiola and Klopp would have struggled to do with the squad they inherited (aside from the fact they would refuse to take over such a squad for any money and would’ve only wanted to make £30-40m+ price player purchases).

This is the best COACHING (different from managerial, though it could well turn out to be that too) job I’ve EVER seen in PL football, much less that its been done with less than 52 weeks at the helm. Regardless of where we end up this season or in future, this is something that needs to be acknowledged, celebrated, and by all those detractors shouting “£££” – admitted.

Our own fans should also remember in future before denigrating any players, that performances can be improved provided the player’s attitude and ability are there. Bad attitude / lack of hard work deserves criticism, but we need to be more sympathetic towards those for whom its just not falling right at the moment.

Schar, Joelinton, Almiron, Krafth etc have saved us from genuinely ‘spending’ like those critics would have us believe we did, while also giving us moments that’ll stay with us a lifetime, while there are enough examples of the Super League Six overpaid star players not willing to grind it out for the club.

Slow progress with the right players is better than inconsistent ups and downs with rotten apples in the squad, who could destroy the club for personal gain or ego.

