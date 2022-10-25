News

Harry Redknapp selects 2 Newcastle United stars in his Premier League team of the week after Spurs win

Harry Redknapp has picked his best 11 performers from the weekend’s action.

The Premier League team of the weekend that has most impressed him.

Included in his top 11 are two players from the game at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium, as Newcastle United deservedly beat Arry’s old team.

Harry Redknapp telling Betvictor why he chose these two Newcastle United stars, then his full PL eleven below:

Dan Burn

“What a result that was for Newcastle.

“They’re great going forward but I have to say Dan Burn was the one who impressed me at the back.

“He reads the game so well, just one of a few that are playing at the top of their game for the Geordies.”

Miguel Almiron

“This lad is playing fantastic.

“Another goal for him, he really can’t miss at the moment.

“There are a few Newcastle players that are catching my eye just now and it goes without saying that he is one of them.”

The full Harry Redknapp Premier League team of the week:

Dean Henderson

Tyrone Mings

Conor Coady

Dan Burn

Casemiro

Alex Iwobi

Ryan Yates

Miguel Almiron

Erling Haaland

Danny Ings

Jamie Vardy

Stats from BBC Sport:

Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2 – Sunday 23 October 4.30pm

Goals:

Wilson 31, Almiron 40

Newcastle United:

Spurs:

Kane 54

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Spurs 52% (49%) Newcastle 48% (51%)

Total shots were Spurs 17 (13) Newcastle 13 (5)

Shots on target were Spurs 5 (3) Newcastle 5 (3)

Corners were Spurs 6 (1) Newcastle 7 (3)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Crowd: 61,726 (3,000 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Shelvey 89), Joelinton, Willock (Murphy 75), Almiron, Wilson (Wood 88)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Lewis, Fraser

