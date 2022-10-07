News

Great news as official club update makes public these Newcastle United players available for Brentford

Last weekend at Fulham, there were a number of Newcastle United players absent from the starting eleven.

Some expected, some surprises.

Amongst those who didn’t play any part in the 4-1 win at Craven Cottage were Allan Saint-Maximin and Joelinton.

After the game Eddie Howe explained (see below) that Allan Saint-Maximin had only returned to full training the day before the Fulham match, whilst Joelinton hadn’t trained all week due to picking up a knee injury in the Bournemouth match.

However, much better news on Friday morning.

Eddie Howe today revealing that Joelinton is set to play against Brentford on Saturday.

Whilst as for Allan Saint-Maximin, also very positive news on him. The Head Coach stating that Allan Saint-Maximin has trained all week and is now set to return to the matchday squad on Saturday.

Elsewhere in the first team squad, Eddie Howe confirming that Jonjo Shelvey is still ahead of schedule to return to action from his longer-term injury, but that return won’t be tomorrow.

Whilst as for Alexander Isak, the NUFC team boss saying that the Swedish striker also won’t be involved against Brentford though ‘He is running on grass and increasing his speed but the medical team are holding him back from any more than that at this moment in time.’

Eddie Howe has already shown in any number of examples, how he won’t recklessly risk Newcastle United players returning from injury, unless he is confident they are ready. Unlike a certain former NUFC Head Coach…

Great to have that confidence in Eddie Howe, he is looking at not just this weekend but the weeks and months to come, far better getting somebody properly fit and ready to play the rest of the season, than take an unnecessary gamble for a certain game.

The Manchester United away match starts a sequence of seven games in four weeks before the break for the Qatar World Cup, so hopefully Isak (and Shelvey hopefully), will be back to contribute during that intense period of matches.

Eddie Howe speaking after the win over Fulham – 1 October 2022:

On Joelinton, why on the bench and not starting?:

“Joelinton picked up a knee injury against Bournemouth and hadn’t trained.

“He wanted to be involved, that is the type of character that he is.

“I wanted to protect him, knowing how important he is.

“He was there if we needed him in an absolute emergency.

“Hopefully a week’s training will make a difference for him, and he will be back next week, available for selection.”

Eddie Howe on Allan Saint-Maximin, now absent from matchday squads, five weeks after picking up an injury against Wolves that the head coach described at the time as minor:

“Hopefully, Allan will be back next weekend (for the Brentford match) too.

“It is always difficult to give a guarantee but he did train with the team yesterday (Friday) and trained well.

“For me, it was too early to involve him.

“We need to make sure that when he comes back, he’s fit enough to do himself and the team justice.

“Hopefully, with a good training week under his belt, he could be close.”

