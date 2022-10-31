Opinion

Garth Crooks selects Newcastle United star in Premier League team of the week – Strange decision

Garth Crooks has picked his best 11 performers from the weekend’s action.

The Premier League team of the weekend that has most impressed him.

Included in his top 11 is one player from the game at St James’ Park.

An excellent win for Newcastle United, a victory that was fully deserved.

In the end, Aston Villa very lucky to get away with a four goal defeat.

It was a hammering but it could have been a real annihilation, as bar and post were hit, NUFC with 20 shots in all, compared to Villa’s measly three shots – none of which were on target.

A strange decision from Garth Crooks this week.

Not in his choice of Newcastle United player BUT rather the fact that he only picked one from the side that romped home against Villa.

Garth Crooks correctly selecting Callum Wilson, a decision that was an absolute no-brainer.

Two goals for the England international, hit the bar, put another in the net but ruled offside, an assist for Miguel Almiron’s stunner, plus it was his shot that was saved by Olsen which then Joelinton tucked away when the ball came back out.

I look at the eleven Garth Crooks has selected (see below) and there are three from Man City, after their narrow 1-0 win at Leicester. I saw a fair bit of that match and must admit, I didn’t expect a trio of their players to be included in any Premier League team of the week.

The same with Man Utd, they have two selected by Garth Crooks, compared to what I witnessed on Saturday at St James’ Park, I don’t think it adds up.

I think a minimum of three Newcastle players would have felt about right.

The contenders? Well, I think as well as Callum Wilson, I would have picked another couple from amongst Trippier, Schar, Botman, Bruno, Joelinton and Almiron.

Garth Crooks explains why he picked Callum Wilson in his Premier League team of the week and then the full eleven are listed below:

“If you were in any doubt about Newcastle United’s performance against Tottenham last week then you can rest assured it was no fluke after they absolutely destroyed Aston Villa at St James’ Park.

“Callum Wilson scored in both games and appears to be the perfect fit for a team that is going places under Eddie Howe.

“This latest victory takes the Magpies into the top four and they have done it with the minimum of fuss – which rather reflects the character of their manager.

“I have never seen Wilson as a top-four striker but that is where his team are at the moment and I would not bet against them staying there on this form.”

Garth Crooks Premier League team of the week:

Ederson (Manchester City)

Diogo Dalot (Manchester United)

Ben Mee (Brentford)

Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City)

Crysencio Summerville (Leeds)

Thomas Partey (Arsenal)

Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Callum Wilson (Newcastle United)

Leandro Trossard (Brighton)

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Aston Villa 0 – Saturday 29 October 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 45+6, 56, Joelinton 59, Almiron 67

Aston Villa:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 40% (42%) Newcastle 60% (58%)

Total shots were Villa 3 (3) Newcastle 20 (3)

Shots on target were Villa 0 (0) Newcastle 7 (3)

Corners were Villa 0 (0) Newcastle 3 (0)

Referee: Paul Tierney

Crowd: 52,233 (3,000 Villa fans)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar (Lascelles 83), Botman (Targett 71), Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Shelvey 83), Joelinton, Willock (Murphy 71), Almiron (ASM 86), Wilson (Wood 86)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Manquillo, Fraser

