Garth Crooks selects Newcastle United star in Premier League team of the week – Bizarre choice?

Garth Crooks has picked his best 11 performers from the weekend’s action.

The Premier League team of the weekend that has most impressed him.

Included in his top 11 is one player from the game at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

An excellent win for Newcastle United, a victory that was fully deserved.

Tottenham having a bit of a go in the first quarter of the match but then Newcastle took control and two first half goals in a ten minute spell decided the match.

The Newcastle United player that Garth Crooks has chosen, I’m not saying he doesn’t deserve it…but fair to say I think that certain others surely couldn’t be ignored. Which I suppose is the issue, plenty of NUFC players could AND should have been included in anyone’s PL team of the week this time, but only one for Garth Crooks.

Anyway, Garth Crooks selecting Big Dan Burn and declaring ‘The development in this defender since he left Brighton has been quite astonishing…Against Spurs he was dependable as ever alongside Fabian Schar and Sven Botman in a Newcastle defence that is looking meaner with every game.’

I can’t disagree with any of that, Sunday was maybe the lad from Blyth’s best ever NUFC game (so far) at left-back and playing out of position (much better as a central defender), he is letting nobody down.

As for others who could / should have been included in any PL team of the week…

I think all of the Newcastle team played well but going through them, I would especially pick out Pope (superb early saves that set the platform for the win), Botman (superb in defence and his ball set up the opener), Joelinton (a monster in midfield), Bruno (ran the show and no sleep the previous two nights after his son was born!), Almiron (great display and match winning goal) and Wilson (brilliant goal and gave Dier and the other Tottenham defenders a right going over).

Garth Crooks explains why he picked Dan Burn in his Premier League team of the week and then the full eleven are listed below:

“I have become a big fan of Dan Burn since his arrival at St James’ Park.

“The development in this defender since he left Brighton has been quite astonishing.

“He can play as a full-back, which is quite impressive for such a tall individual, or a centre-half.

“He was brought to Newcastle by Eddie Howe and has been ever present since his arrival.

“Against Spurs he was dependable as ever alongside Fabian Schar and Sven Botman in a Newcastle defence that is looking meaner with every game.

“Having played in Europe in midweek a point would have would have been a good result for Spurs.

“They also need a top class goalkeeper not a top class shot stopper. Spurs will win nothing with Hugo Lloris in goal.”

Garth Crooks Premier League team of the week:

Dean Henderson (Nottingham Forest)

Dan Burn (Newcastle)

Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa)

Vitalii Mykolenko (Everton)

Granit Xhaka (Arsenal)

Casemiro (Manchester United)

Youri Tielemans (Leicester)

Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)

Danny Ings (Aston Villa)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest)

Stats from BBC Sport:

Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2 – Sunday 23 October 4.30pm

Goals:

Wilson 31, Almiron 40

Newcastle United:

Spurs:

Kane 54

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Spurs 52% (49%) Newcastle 48% (51%)

Total shots were Spurs 17 (13) Newcastle 13 (5)

Shots on target were Spurs 5 (3) Newcastle 5 (3)

Corners were Spurs 6 (1) Newcastle 7 (3)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Crowd: 61,726 (3,000 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Shelvey 89), Joelinton, Willock (Murphy 75), Almiron, Wilson (Wood 88)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Lewis, Fraser

