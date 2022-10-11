Opinion

Garth Crooks picks Newcastle United pair in PL team of the week – Easy choices?

Garth Crooks has picked his best 11 performers from the weekend’s action.

The Premier League team of the weekend that has most impressed him.

Included in his top 11 are two Newcastle United players from the game at St James’ Park.

Easy choices?

Well, Bruno Guimaraes was man of the match for me.

A brilliant all round performance as he ran the game, so then to add two excellent goals on top of that, a VERY easy choice for Garth Crooks.

As for Newcastle United’s top scorer this season, making it four in his last seven Premier League appearances, Miguel Almiron arguably having his best ever game for NUFC on Saturday.

Looks so much sharper and having vastly more goal threat than previously, summed up by the opportunist goal he did score, plus the superb run in from the right and shot in the first few minutes, a 25 yarder that produced a quality save from Raya (his afternoon went downhill from there…).

Garth Crooks explains why he picked Miguel Almiron and Bruno Guimaraes in his Premier League team of the week and then the full eleven are listed below:

Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle)

“Brentford and Ivan Toney looked a shadow of the side who destroyed Leeds a few weeks ago.

“Meanwhile, Bruno Guimaraes is playing out of his skin for Newcastle.

The Brazilian’s performance in the 5-1 thrashing of the Bees was quite outstanding.

“He intercepted the ball from the halfway line for his second goal, dribbled to the edge of the Brentford penalty box and struck a lovely shot past David Raya.

“The Bees goalkeeper, who had a shocker by the way, needs to learn who not to give the ball to when his team is under pressure.

“And Ethan Pinnock needs to understand that there is no shame in telling your goalkeeper you don’t want the ball in certain situations.”

Miguel Almiron (Newcastle)

“Why are defenders trying to play in and around their penalty area when they don’t have the technical ability to produce clever football?

“They aren’t Gerard Pique or Carlos Puyol, defenders who have been schooled in the art of possession football in the white-hot pressure cauldron of Barcelona’s Nou Camp.

“So why try it away at St James’ Park when you’re under the cosh and your job is simply to defend your goal?

“Giving players the licence and responsibility to play outside their comfort zone cost Brentford three points against Newcastle.

“Miguel Almiron on the other hand was in great form and made Brentford pay dearly for such folly.”

Garth Crooks Premier League team of the week:

David de Gea (Manchester United)

Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea)

Craig Dawson (West Ham)

Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Miguel Almiron (Newcastle)

Cheikhou Kouyate (Nottingham Forest)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Kai Havertz (Chelsea)

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 5 Brentford 1 – Saturday 8 October 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Bruno 21, 56 Murphy 28, Almiron 82, Pinnock OG 90

Brentford:

Toney (Pen) 54

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brentford 46% (39%) Newcastle 54% (61%)

Total shots were Brentford 6 (1) Newcastle 16 (7)

Shots on target were Brentford 3 (1) Newcastle 6 (4)

Corners were Brentford 5 (0) Newcastle 9 (6)

Referee: John Brooks

Attendance: 52,067

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Targett 84), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (ASM 78), Willock, Murphy (Joelinton 66), Almiron (Anderson 84), Wilson (Wood 84)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Lewis, Fraser

(Match Report – I just cannot get enough of this sort of thing EVER – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 5 Brentford 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(The anniversary photo that is worth a thousand words (and more!) after Newcastle 5 Brentford 1 – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 5 Brentford 1 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Only the F word would do for Alan Shearer as Newcastle United soar to Fifth in the table – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 5 Brentford 1 – Bruno the boy as he leads United to dominant victory – Read HERE)

