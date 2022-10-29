News

Garang Kuol inspires amazing fightback from 2-0 down to 4-2 victory

The 30th September 2022 saw Newcastle United announce a deal had been completed to sign Garang Kuol.

The 18 year old striker agreeing a long-term deal which will formally go through when the January 2023 transfer window opens in England.

It is then anticipated that Garang Kuol will mostly likely go on a half season loan to a club on the continent (Europe) to get regular first team football hopefully.

In the meantime, the plan is for Garang Kuol to carry on playing for Central Coast Mariners in the A-League down under.

The A-League kicked off earlier this month, though Kuol was denied any action in the first game as it was called off due to torrential rain, then missed the 2-2 draw with Wellington Phoenix when on international duty with the Australia Under 20s squad.

Garang Kuol finally got his first club football minutes of the season last weekend but only had a yellow card to show for his efforts, with Central Coast Mariners losing 2-1 at home to Perth Glory and the Newcastle United striker getting 32 minutes as a sub, but unable to help them turn around the 2-1 deficit that existed when he came on.

Today (Saturday 7.15am kick-off UK time) saw Central Coast Mariners at home against Western United, Garang Kuol yet again named on the bench.

The home side falling behind on 17 minutes and even worse, conceding a second on 28 minutes, Central Coast Mariners 2-0 down at half-time.

The Central Coast Mariners boss responding by putting three subs on after the break, including Newcastle’s Garang Kuol.

Only three minutes later and the crucial moment, a crude challenge the only way to stop Garang Kuol and the Western United defender (Toper-Stanley) red carded.

The momentum had been with Central Coast Mariners right from the start of the second half and that simply increased now facing ten men, yet somehow getting to 67 minutes still 2-0 down.

Up steps Garang Kuol again, brilliant play by the 18 year old helps set up Jason Cummings to pull a goal back.

Seven minutes later and the scores are level, a great team move sets up Nkololo for the equaliser.

All one way traffic and a third goal in 11 minutes sees Farrell put the home side in the lead. To round the comeback off nicely, Paul Ayongo scoring with two minutes to go, from 2-0 down to a 4-2 winning scoreline.

What an impact from Newcastle’s Garang Kuol, his half-time introduction sparking this superb turn around.

Garang Kuol still waiting for his first club start, that makes it eleven sub appearances and 266 minutes of A-League football played, with four goals so far.

Kuol and Central Coast Mariners now have just two more A-League games left before their league breaks for the World Cup, with next weekend an away match at Western Sydney Wanderers up next. Surely after today’s contribution, next weekend could see the 18 year old getting his first senior club start.

Garang Kuol of course dreaming of making the 26 man Australia squad for the Qatar World Cup, having made his senior debut last month in a win over New Zealand.

Australia are in a tough group in Qatar, facing France, Tunisia and Denmark.

The A-League and Central Coast Mariners are due to kick off again on 11 December 2022 but of course remains to be seen whether potentially Garang Kuol is named in the Australia squad and if they make it into the later stages, unlikely but who knows.

When the A-League resumes (after the World Cup), Central Coast Mariners only have five games in December before Garang Kuol would formally become a Newcastle United player when we get to January 2023.

