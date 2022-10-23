News

Garang Kuol in A-League defeat after return from international duty

The 30th September 2022 saw Newcastle United announce a deal had been completed to sign Garang Kuol.

The 18 year old striker agreeing a long-term deal which will formally go through when the January 2023 transfer window opens in England.

It is then anticipated that Garang Kuol will mostly likely go on a half season loan to a club on the continent (Europe) to get regular first team football hopefully.

In the meantime, the plan is for Garang Kuol to carry on playing for Central Coast Mariners in the A-League down under.

Ahead of this season, the teenager had only played 189 minutes of league football, scoring four goals in nine brief sub appearances.

The hopes of getting more valuable game time for Central Coast Mariners was impacted when their opening match of the season was called off on 8 October against Newcastle Jets, due to torrential rain.

Kuol’s hopes of A-League football further hit, when he was called up for the Australia Under 20s, rather than allowing him to get first team club football in the coming weeks.

Garang Kuol headed off to play qualifiers in Kuwait for the 2023 U-20 Asian Cup, against Iraq, India and Kuwait between 14-18 October.

The Newcastle United striker started and helped Australia Under 20s win all three matches, scoring this stunning goal against India Under 20s…

Garang Kuol’s screamer for Australia U-20 pic.twitter.com/iuyDISfEei — Australian Football Daily (@audailyfootball) October 16, 2022

Whilst away on international duty, Garang Kuol missed Central Coast Mariners drawing 2-2 against Wellington Phoenix last weekend, whilst it was thought unlikely he would be considered for today’s game against Perth Glory.

However, Garang Kuol was named on the bench today (7am Sunday morning kick-off – UK time).

In front of a 5,619 crowd, Central Coast Mariners took an early lead but then conceded on 43 and 56 minutes, with the Newcastle United striker introduced only two minutes after they fell behind.

Not able to rescue his team this time, Garang Kuol only had a yellow card to show for his efforts, with Central Coast Mariners losing 2-1 at home to Perth Glory.

Still waiting for his first start, that makes it ten sub appearances and 221 minutes of A-League football played, with four goals so far.

Kuol and Central Coast Mariners now have just three A-League games left before their league breaks for the World Cup, with the first of that trio of matches a home game against Western United next weekend.

Garang Kuol of course dreaming of making the 26 man Australia squad for the Qatar World Cup, having made his senior debut last month in a win over New Zealand.

Australia are in a tough group in Qatar, facing France, Tunisia and Denmark.

The A-League and Central Coast Mariners are due to kick off again on 11 December 2022 but of course remains to be seen whether potentially Garang Kuol is named in the Australia squad and if they make it into the later stages, unlikely but who knows.

When the A-League resumes, Central Coast Mariners only have five games in December before Garang Kuol would formally become a Newcastle United player when we get to January 2023.

