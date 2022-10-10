Opinion

Gabby Agbonlahor – Why is it that nobody has asked him this massive obvious question?

Gabby Agbonlahor is at it again.

His specialist subject, trying to use Newcastle United to get attention

No matter how feeble, pathetic and repetitive, he knows that Newcastle fans will be biting.

No barrel too deep to be scraped for the lamest of Talksport pundits, which is an achievement in itself, considering the competition he has there at wind-up merchant radio.

Newcastle United are on the up, tickets like the proverbial gold dust, investment in the squad, in the top six, long-term plans in place on how to build the club after 14+ wasted years of wilful neglect, even the outside of St James’ Park has been given a good wash!

So, what could the hilarious Gabby Agbonlahor come out with, to try and spike this feel good climate for toon fans?

Well, after following up a 4-1 away win at Fulham with a 5-1 hammering of Brentford, Newcastle United were the topic of debate at Talksport, once again.

Jamie O’Hara taking about ‘huge’ club Newcastle United and in reply, Gabby Agbonhalor declaring ‘When you say huge football club, in what way?…I wouldn’t call them a big club.’

Here we go again, the old ‘big club’ debate.

Since his comments this weekend, I have to ask, why is it that nobody has asked Gabby Agbonlahor this massive obvious question?

How exactly would he know what is and isn’t a ‘big club’ from his experience in football?

Gabby Agbonlahor played almost his entire career at Aston Villa, turning out in both the Premier League and Championship.

He only played for two other clubs, briefly on loan, Watford in the Championship and Sheffield Wednesday also in the second tier.

To nobody’s surprise, Gabby Agbonlahor hasn’t become a manager or a coach, so no ‘big club’ experience there.

So once again I ask the question, in what way exactly is this pathetic pundit qualified to talk about which is a ‘big club’ and which isn’t?

As well as the brief spells in the Championship with the other two clubs, Gabby Agbonlahor was playing for Aston Villa between 2005 and 2018. In that time, Villa never won a trophy, never finished in the top five of the Premier League, never played in the Champions League.

I’m guessing that when people are having ‘big club’ debates these days, you are surely talking about the Premier League era as the relevant years, these past three decades.

So if we are talking about Gabby Agbonlahor and Aston Villa, as well as us as Newcastle United fans, how do they compare in the ‘big’ debate?

Well I don’t think any neutral would seriously question which of the two clubs has got the bigger fanbase.

The same when it comes to the profile of the two clubs, I don’t think many people think much, if anything, about Aston Villa, whereas everybody has an opinion, good or bad, about Newcastle United. Indeed, my personal is that when talking about profile of clubs in terms of neutral fans talking about them, I honestly think only Man Utd and Liverpool are ranked higher than Newcastle United. We are talking here about the two clubs who dominated English football between them on the pitch for around half a century, until really Man City took over from their city rivals this past decade or so.

So talking of on the pitch, in the Premier League era, apart from the very first (1992/93) season when they finished runners-up, Villa have only finished top four on one occasion (1995-96).

In contrast, Newcastle United have had five top four finishes in the Premier League era, including twice as runners-up.

As for the Champions League, the other big ‘big’ club decider these days apparently, we are talking about 24 CL matches played by NUFC compared to zero for Aston Villa.

What of course makes this all the more notable is that these Newcastle United highlights in the Premier League era, all happened in the 14 PL seasons before the dark cloud of Mike Ashley descended. Indeed, of the 13 PL seasons pre-Ashley, nine of them saw Newcastle playing in Europe (not including Intertoto).

As for the wider picture of exactly what / who is a ‘big’ club in modern football, well, it’s a moving feast isn’t it…

Money and luck are often a game-changer. As in, if you are lucky and get rich owners, then your club can very quickly become ‘big’ in most people’s eyes, apparently.

Maybe one of the most extreme is Monaco, a minimal fanbase but because they have had big money behind them, people looked up to them as a ‘big’ club.

Blackburn were financed by fan Jack Walker to break transfer records and win the Premier League.

Man City of course going from modern day nobodies to now all dominant, with only the Champions League as a final prize to conquer.

Tottenham have only won the League Cup in the entire Premier League era but regular top four finishes have apparently entitled them to ‘big’ club status for most people’s eyes.

A similar story with Arsenal in terms of top four league positions equalling ‘big’ club status, as it is almost 20 years since their last title win.

As for Chelsea...in their entire history they’d only won four trophies until 1997. Only league title until Roman Abramovich came along and bought them trophy after trophy.

Looking further afield, you may be surprised that PSG have only been a club since AFTER Newcastle United won their last trophy. Yes, PSG formed in 1970, a group of businessmen got together because they saw an opportunity to create Paris’ first big football club. It is very appropriate then that this kind of artificial approach has continued with their modern day owners.

You only have to go back to the decade or so before Mike Ashley took control and Newcastle were buying PSG’s best players, the likes of David Ginola and Laurent Robert.

In the modern day, I think there has always been the fear amongst the rest, that if Newcastle United were ever properly run and with money behind them, then when combined with out mad massive fanbase, it could create an absolute monster. You only have to look at the usual suspects doing everything they can in recent times to try and sabotage NUFC hopes pre and post-takeover.

Man City have always had a decent size fanbase but not anything like on the scale of Newcastle United’s. Despite having the best players put in front of them and trophy after trophy, it is a constant struggle for Man City to fill their stadium.

For hundreds of thousands of Newcastle fans these days, the biggest challenge is how to get into St James’ Park.

Newcastle United have always been a ‘big’…indeed ‘massive’ football club.

It isn’t the fans’ fault that their football club has rarely, if ever, had the right ownership / leadership in the second half of its existence. Just look at the trophies that were won 1892-1957, compared to 1957-2022.

If you honestly doubt that Newcastle United is a little bit different, just consider that NUFC set a record average league in 1947/1948 of 56,299…for the second tier!

Then in 2016/17, recording a second tier average of 51,106 at St James’ Park even with Mike Ashley as owner! All it took was a little bit of hope, when Rafa Benitez decided to stay after relegation.

Honestly, no other club, in the past or the present, would get those crowds in the lower division of English football.

Yes, be afraid, be very afraid, ‘big’ club Newcastle United are coming for you now and building year on year, we are now on course to get there, to be competing at the top season after season and who knows…maybe even win something.

