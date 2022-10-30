Opinion

Gabby Agbonlahor does a 180 on Newcastle United

Gabby Agbonlahor was at it again.

His team Aston Villa travelling to St James’ Park.

Caretaker boss Aaron Danks in charge, team and fans buoyed by the 4-0 victory over Brentford last weekend restoring a lot of confidence and boosted by getting rid of Steven Gerrard.

So much so, one of their top fans tweeted this on Saturday morning a few hours ahead of the match.

Yes, Gabby Agbonlahor at it once again.

Interesting though after the fact, how Gabby Agbonlahor does a total 180 (degree turn) and claims he didn’t really mean it, ‘just banter’…

If so, funny how he deleted this tweet above after Newcastle hammered Villa!

Gabby Agbonlahor speaking to Talksport – 30 October 2022:

“I actually Tweeted earlier saying ‘Nothing to worry about’, a bit of banter, because I’m a Villa fan.

“But I knew that this would be a tough game for Aston Villa.

“I mean, St James’ Park is a fortress.

“All the players look confident.

“Almiron is trying things that he wouldn’t have tried last season.

“Two goals isn’t enough, three goals isn’t enough, they look hungry to score more.

“They could have beat us six or seven-nil today and it is looking really bright for Newcastle.

“A couple of signings in January and they are definitely in for a top four battle.

“You do not want to go to St James’ Park.

“I said this two weeks ago and then I seen Villa have got them .

“I’m thinking, this is the last game the Aston Villa team want to go and play.

“The atmosphere in the ground, the players playing with confidence.

“Wilson looks sharp today.

“Joelinton can play anywhere he wants…”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Aston Villa 0 – Saturday 29 October 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 45+6, 56, Joelinton 59, Almiron 67

Aston Villa:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 40% (42%) Newcastle 60% (58%)

Total shots were Villa 3 (3) Newcastle 20 (3)

Shots on target were Villa 0 (0) Newcastle 7 (3)

Corners were Villa 0 (0) Newcastle 3 (0)

Referee: Paul Tierney

Crowd: 52,233 (3,000 Villa fans)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar (Lascelles 83), Botman (Targett 71), Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Shelvey 83), Joelinton, Willock (Murphy 71), Almiron (ASM 86), Wilson

Unused Subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Manquillo, Fraser

