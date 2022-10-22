Opinion

Gabby Agbonlahor and Dwight Yorke the dream team to take Aston Villa to where they belong

Aston Villa appointed Steven Gerrard on 11 November 2021.

Three days earlier, Eddie Howe had been announced at Newcastle United.

This caused much hilarity amongst journalists, pundits, Aston Villa fans and others.

The ‘proof’ that Aston Villa are a bigger club, bigger pull, than Newcastle United.

Steven Gerrard having turned down Newcastle and instead chosen Villla.

The reality that Newcastle United hadn’t even offered Gerrard the job, or had even been interested in him, was of course completely ignored. Why let the facts get in the way of a good story?

The Newcastle United owners and advisors had narrowed it down to Unai Emery and Eddie Howe, the then Rangers boss wasn’t even in the mix.

Emery indicated he was up for it but then u-turned and decided to stay and see how well Villarreal could do in the Champions League, the manager already a legend after winning the Spanish club their first ever trophy, the Europa League in 2021. Which was fair enough, came within a whisker of getting to the final, losing to Liverpool in the semis.

So Eddie Howe came to St James’ Park instead, Newcastle fans overwhelmingly happy to have him, always coming across as a genuine bloke, his teams playing good football, somebody who had taken Bournemouth from the brink of non-league, all the way through to the divisions, to the Premier League.

A full season of Premier League matches (38) later and we had a situation of:

Aston Villa under Steven Gerrard Played 38 Won 12 Drawn 8 Lost 18 (44 points)

Newcastle United under Eddie Howe Played 38 Won 17 Drawn 11 Lost 10 (62 points)

However, looking at the last 29 Premier League matches for both managers / clubs:

Aston Villa under Steven Gerrard Played 29 Won 8 Drawn 7 Lost 14 (31 points)

Newcastle United under Eddie Howe Played 29 Won 16 Drawn 7 Lost 6 (55 points)

Bottom line is that whilst Newcastle United have been rapidly improving under Eddie Howe, whilst Aston Villa have been going in the other direction under Steven Gerrard.

So zero surprise to see his (Gerrard’s) sacking on Thursday.

No surprise either to see the deluded Aston Villa fans believing / demanding Mauricio Pochettino or Thomas Tuchel be appointed. Various media reports saying that both out of work bosses had been very quick to make clear they had no interest at all in the job.

So what next for our friends at Aston Villa?

Well, their embarrassing fans thought it was hilarious to do banners about who would be the next NUFC ‘messiah’, Ant and Dec etc etc.

Well, here is the Aston Villa dream team surely, the messiahs they truly deserve.

Club legends Gabby Agbonlahor and Dwight Yorke.

Yorke makes clear every single time that he has applied for the Aston Villa job whenever they sack somebody, so it must surely be coming around to his turn.

Whilst of course you only have to listen to Agbonlahor to know for sure that there is a brilliant footballing brain there, ideally suited to a club like Aston Villa.

Then the big fat red cherry / cabbage on top of the icing / cake, get Steve Bruce back to Villa Park as Director of Football, with his son Alex along for the ride as well.

That is something I would simply love to see.

