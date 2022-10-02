Opinion

Fulham 1 Newcastle 4 – The three big points that I’m taking from the match

Fulham 1 Newcastle 4 – Saturday 1 October 3pm

After the earlier enforced break in September, it seemed to help make this month’s second gap feel even longer than usual, without proper football.

The international break wasn’t kind to us – Isak, Bruno and Wood all having various injury issues.

Prior to the team news, it looked as though we would be without Isak for a couple of weeks, with Wood and ASM late checks. Thankfully, Bruno and Wilson were ok to play.

With a long run of draws showing our stability, but extra wins needed, an injury crisis is the last thing we needed.

The team news was a mixed bag, to say the least. Good to see Wilson starting again (especially in the absence of Isak.) Bad to see Joelinton on the bench and still no ASM in the squad. Worst thing for me was certainly seeing Murphy in the starting line-up, surely Fraser or Anderson would be better at this stage. Trust the process and all, maybe I’d be proved wrong…

The first half started off fast, with Wilson hitting the post from a toe-poked follow up after a Burn snapshot, then not a few moments later, Chalobah got a tackle on Longstaff all wrong, and was sent off!

It didn’t take long for Newcastle to take advantage of the man advantage, with the returning Wilson nudging Willock’s back post header over the line on the 11th minute, best possible start for the Mags! After VAR do their very best to rule it out of course…

All Newcastle following the goal, with Fulham allowing so many set-pieces and crosses into their box. Another looped chance over the bar from Wilson after 25 minutes but continuing to be Fulham just hanging on.

Then just after the half hour mark, an absolutely outrageous volley is put into the top corner by who else but… Almiron! Only bangers from the Paraguayan apparently. Bad to worse for Fulham as Mitrovic limped off and 10 minutes later, yet another corner, Botman’s free header tipped onto the post by Leno, but Sean Longstaff there to smash home the rebound. Newcastle in cruise control now, Fulham all at sea. Making their first Fulham PL starts, Layvin Kurzawa and Kevin Mbabu hooked before half time, and that was that.

The second half and not four minutes in, Leno was forced to push away another good attempt on goal, this time Willock being denied. Much the same rhythm in the game, with Fulham working hard just to stay afloat, Newcastle bossing the game, Murphy having a good shot saved in the 52nd minute. Only so much Leno could do in the end and on the 57th minute, a good counter attack and Willock with a square ball being tapped over the line by Almiron.

First opportunity for Fulham of any kind came at the 67th minute, as Adibaryo nodded wide following a corner. Nothing to trouble Pope, who could’ve been on a lounger all game. Not a minute later, Almiron was denied his first hat-trick for the club by the offside flag, not that it stopped him smiling!

Anderson barged through on the 82nd minute, almost setting up Almiron for another tap in, but not quite. Not quite the perfect day, on the 88th minute Kabano got a cross in for Decordova-Reid to knock a header past a stranded Pope, substitute defenders Lascelles and Lewis not closing fast enough, but only a consolation for Fulham. Fraser denied making it five just before full time, a hair / bootlace offside.

All in all, Chalobah did us a big favour, being sent off in the first 10 minutes, but there were some great performances on our end, especially Almiron, who was my man of the match. Just needs to replicate in future performances.

Wilson looked fit and ready to bang in more goals, nice to see him absolutely fuming to be taken off at the hour mark to protect him.

Here are my three key points that I am taking from the game:

Ruthless streak

It is all too easy to take your foot off the gas when the opposition lose a man, then get sucker punched and drop an opportunity. We’ve all seen it before in less happy days supporting the club.

So it was great to see a ruthless streak in the players today, penning back Fulham, battering Leno in goal, and generally giving every player in white a horrible time. Goal difference might make a significant difference at the end of the season, you never know…

Deliveries into the box= perfection

Obviously a ten man team is not the fairest of benchmarks to set, but the deliveries by Trippier, Bruno, Almiron and yes, even Murphy, were brilliant today.

Only some truly spectacular goalkeeping from Bernd Leno stopped the scoreline from being embarrassing, even by half time.

VAR takes too long

Not much to complain about today but when the first goal went in, it was clear even to the naked eye that there was no offside.

Even so, the players, the stadium, and everyone at home had to sit and wait for a good couple of minutes to have the obvious confirmed. No communication, no sharing of images on all the big screens we know the stadiums have, nothing.

Surely something has to change, otherwise there’ll be even more bad grace against VAR than there already is?

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle:

Wilson 11, Almiron 33, 57, Longstaff 43

Fulham:

Chalobah red card 8, De Cordova-Reid 88

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Fulham 31% (24%) Newcastle 69% (76%)

Total shots were Fulham 4 (0) Newcastle 19 (13)

Shots on target were Fulham 1 (0) Newcastle 10 (7)

Corners were Fulham 1 (0) Newcastle 8 (4)

Referee: Darren England

Attendance: 22,913 (2,300 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Lewis 83), Schar (Lascelles 83), Botman, Burn (Targett 83), Longstaff, Bruno (Anderson 59), Willock, Murphy, Almiron, Wilson (Fraser 66)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Dummett, Joelinton, Wood

