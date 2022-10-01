Opinion

Fulham 1 Newcastle 4 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

Fulham 1 Newcastle 4 – Saturday 1 October 3pm

Eddie Howe and his players looking to come out of international break with an uplifting win.

Newcastle United knowing that a win would take them above Fulham, who started the day in sixth place.

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“What a win and what a performance.

“Only one thing at Newcastle United hasn’t changed from this exact point last year – when Callum Wilson plays we look a much better team than when he doesn’t.

“Credit as well to Willock and Longstaff who proved a lot of people wrong this afternoon.

“Build on this next week and I’d class it as a good start to the season.”

Brian Standen:

“Apart from a raggy last 15 minutes it was perfect performance, obviously 10 men made it easier but did the job!

“Yes even Jacob Murphy has a decent game for all you haters!

“On another day we could have scored half a dozen or more.”

Paul Patterson:

“Cracking performance and result from the lads.

“Whisper it carefully, it took us until December 27th to get to 11 points last season.

“Progress indeed.”

GToon:

“Excellent performance from the lads today.

“Almiron was great and Wilson was a real handful.

“We even got the rub of the green with VAR.

“No doubt that means we can go on a ten game run where everything goes against us again.

“Anyway. Comfortable win, no apparent injuries, players given game time and up the table we go.”

Billy Miller:

“Oh when it rains.

“Boy does it pour.

“Banged in four goals.

“Should’ve been more.

“Over the moon that we got the win that most of our performances this season have deserved.

“Pretty much a non-contest after 8 minutes.

“The only negatives are that we conceded, Wilson didn’t get more and Almiron lost out on his hat-trick. They are nice negatives to have.

“Takes us into the anniversary game with optimism.”

David Punton:

“A stellar display from United after a Fulham player saw red.

“The challenge of breaking down the ten men was passed at something of a canter. This is the type of display Eddie Howe is looking for.

“Goals for Wilson, Miggy (2) and Sean Longstaff. The first from Almiron another peach for the collectors album.

“There may be a rail strike but it was Fulham who hit the buffers. A late consolation all that they can really take from this one.

“Our old boy Mr Mitrovic limping off after a bruising midweek game for Serbia.

“This was a big three points for us. Make no mistake. We are looking up that table again.

“What a day.”

Nat Seaton:

“An early deserved red card changed the course of the game but we made the most of it.

“An encouraging performance against the 10 men, with a number of positives to take forward.

“Great to see Wilson back and scoring, Almiron with 2 goals, including another cracker and Bruno… what a difference he makes when he is on the pitch.

“Bring on Brentford!”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle:

Wilson 11, Almiron 33, 57, Longstaff 43

Fulham:

Chalobah red card 8, De Cordova-Reid 88

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Fulham 31% (24%) Newcastle 69% (76%)

Total shots were Fulham 4 (0) Newcastle 19 (13)

Shots on target were Fulham 1 (0) Newcastle 10 (7)

Corners were Fulham 1 (0) Newcastle 8 (4)

Referee: Darren England

Attendance: 22,913 (2,300 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Lewis 83), Schar (Lascelles 83), Botman, Burn (Targett 83), Longstaff, Bruno (Anderson 59), Willock, Murphy, Almiron, Wilson (Fraser 66)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Dummett, Joelinton, Wood

