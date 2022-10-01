Opinion

Fulham 1 Newcastle 4 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Jonathan Drape-Comyn to give us his match ratings and player comments after Fulham 1 Newcastle 4.

A very professional display.

Result never in doubt after Newcastle United were a goal AND a man up after 11 minutes.

MATCH RATINGS:

Pope – 7

Had nothing to do.

Only the one effort on target from Fulham and that was with two minutes to go, Lewis totally to blame as he misjudged the left wing cross for the goal.

Trippier – 9

Controlled the whole game from right back in the first half.

Decent in the second half too.

Schar – 7

No comments really, didn’t have much to do and kept things ticking along! Good game.

Botman – 8

Starting to look really good and definitely one of the first players on the team sheet.

Great with his feet too. Should have had a goal.

Burn – 7

Raised eyebrow with him starting at left back again but he had a good game.

James got nothing out of him.

Longstaff – 7

Really pleased for him to get a goal.

Of the midfield three, he definitely didn’t look as comfortable as the others but a good game nonetheless.

Bruno – 9

Fantastic. Makes it look so easy.

Not sure about that assist to Almiron, more of a miss-hit pass if you ask me but who cares?

Keeping him fit, along with Trippier and Wilson, is essential to finishing in a decent position.

Willock – 10

Best player on the pitch by a mile for me.

By far our best attacking threat. Kept hold of possession well too.

Has improved so much under Howe and so much this season too.

Murphy – 7

Pace proved handy once Fulham went down to 10 men but thought he wasn’t that good overall.

Wasted chances, struggled to beat his man at times. 6 sounds too harsh though.

Almiron – 8

I didn’t think he was that good in the first half, aside from the ridiculously good goal. Possible goal of the season contender.

He was great in the second half though with Fulham wide open at times. Unlucky not to get a hat-trick.

Wilson – 8

As I said, we need him fit and in the team.

He will score goals, doesn’t matter if they’re tap ins. All count. Glad to see him fit again.

SUBSTITUTES

Anderson – 6

Could have done better but looks lively and great for him to get a proper premier league run out.

Fraser – 6

As Newcastle glided through to full-time, struggled to provide any real goal threat.

Though unlucky to be marginally offside when ‘scoring’ after Murphy put him in.

Lewis – N/A

Not on long enough to judge, although was absolutely to blame for not dealing with the cross for Fulham’s late goal.

Targett – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Lascelles – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Fulham 1 Newcastle 4 – Saturday 1 October 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Wilson 11, Almiron 33, 57, Longstaff 43

Fulham:

Chalobah red card 8, De Cordova-Reid 88

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Fulham 31% (24%) Newcastle 69% (76%)

Total shots were Fulham 4 (0) Newcastle 19 (13)

Shots on target were Fulham 1 (0) Newcastle 10 (7)

Corners were Fulham 1 (0) Newcastle 8 (4)

Referee: Darren England

Attendance: 22,913 (2,300 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Lewis 83), Schar (Lascelles 83), Botman, Burn (Targett 83), Longstaff, Bruno (Anderson 59), Willock, Murphy, Almiron, Wilson (Fraser 66)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Dummett, Joelinton, Wood

