Fulham 1 Newcastle 4 – Capital fun for Eddie Howe and his players as they run riot

Fulham 1 Newcastle 4 – Saturday 1 October 3pm

You know that luck Newcastle United haven’t been enjoying…

Reality of course is that NUFC had been only enjoying bad luck…as well as more than their fair share of poor decisions by match / VAR officials.

Today was a real dominant performance from Newcastle United and it wasn’t dependent on luck.

Simply a really professional performance, with VAR simply doing its job and helping United on their way.

Newcastle should have already led on five minutes as Burn’s very decent low shot was only parried by Leno and Callum Wilson should have scored instead of hitting the post.

A minute later and a shocking Chalobah lunge on Longstaff should have seen an instant red card. However, only a yellow from the referee and it needed VAR to have a word, directing him to the pitchside monitor and only seconds later the correct red was shown.

It then was simply a case of whether Newcastle United could then take advantage of the eighty odd minutes with the extra man.

Only three minutes later we had our answer. Willock sent a sweeping ball out to the right, an excellent Trippier cross met by Willock who headed down into the ground and past the keeper, the ball just about to cross the line when Callum Wilson touched it over. Joe Willock not looking quite as happy as the rest of his teammates!

From that point on, it increasingly became a case of just how many Newcastle would win by. Total domination.

On 27 minutes Callum Wilson almost made it two, a smart turn in the box but his effort just drifting wide of the right post. On his return he could and maybe should have had a hat-trick inside half an hour.

Only six minutes later though it was the key second goal to absolutely secure the victory. Almiron to Bruno who chipped over the defence and a superb volley from the Paraguayan into the top corner, definitely one to watch out for if you weren’t watching today.

A lot of talk before the game about this set to be the day Mitro reminded Newcastle why they shouldn’t have sold him. However, not sure if he even touched the ball in his 37 minutes on the pitch, subbed after going down injured and only a yellow card to show for his efforts on the day.

We then saw efforts from the likes of Botmamn, Willock and Murphy all saved by Leno and in the end it was Sean Longstaff getting the third. A superb Botman header from a set-piece was touched onto the post by the keeper but Longstaff doing well to follow up and make it 3-0 two minutes before the break.

A few minutes into the second-half and yet another great Leno save, Willock denied by fingertips as his right foot shot was turned past the post.

Just constant pressure from Newcastle United and on 57 minutes a second for Almiron, Willock doing well to cut the ball across from the left and this time the finish was as easy from close in as his first goal had been difficult.

Twenty minutes left and Anderson put in Almiron for his hat-trick, only for the flag to go up.

The remainder of the game seeing Newcastle pressing and pressing but with Bruno and Wilson having been subbed, lacking a bit of a cutting edge.

Two minutes to go and Fulham got a consolation they didn’t really deserve, a cross from the left saw sub Jamal Lewis totally misjudge it, Bobby De Cordova-Reid scoring. This was their first effort on target.

Still time for Ryan Fraser to be flagged offside after ‘scoring’, Murphy having played him in.

By the way, Trippier was superb today.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle:

Wilson 11, Almiron 33, 57, Longstaff 43

Fulham:

Chalobah red card 8, De Cordova-Reid 88

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Fulham 31% (24%) Newcastle 69% (76%)

Total shots were Fulham 4 (0) Newcastle 19 (13)

Shots on target were Fulham 1 (0) Newcastle 10 (7)

Corners were Fulham 1 (0) Newcastle 8 (4)

Referee: Darren England

Attendance: 22,913 (2,300 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Lewis 83), Schar (Lascelles 83), Botman, Burn (Targett 83), Longstaff, Bruno (Anderson 59), Willock, Murphy, Almiron, Wilson (Fraser 66)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Dummett, Joelinton, Wood

