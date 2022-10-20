News

Frank Lampard embarrassingly blames match officials for Newcastle United defeat

Frank Lampard is feeling the pressure.

Eleven games into the season and once again he has Everton in relegation trouble.

Wednesday night’s defeat at St James’ Park sees Frank Lampard and his players only one point above the drop zone.

Everton were timewasting from the very first minute with our old mate Jordan Pickford the worst offender, taking forever over goal-kicks etc.

The entire match the blue scousers failed to force Nick Pope into making a save.

The tactics and lack of invention were woeful from the visitors, Frank Lampard increasingly under pressure from the Everton fans, as he looks more and more clueless when it comes to avoiding another desperate relegation battle.

Not only did Everton have zero efforts on target, they actually had only one shot (Newcastle had sixteen) in the entire match, that a Calvert-Lewin header that was yards over the bar from a corner (Everton only two of those and Newcastle eight).

So when you and your team have produced so little, what is the obvious response?

Yes, blame the match officials!

Frank Lampard going on at length about how Everton were supposedly cheated out of a clear penalty.

When the truth was that absolutely no neutral would have seen this particular incident as a spot-kick, Anthony Gordon theatrically throwing himself to the ground in the box when just the slightest contact with Dan Burn.

As well as being one of the most overrated Premier League players (were Chelsea honestly going to pay £60m for him???), Anthony Gordon has also built up a serious reputation as a serial cheat, always trying to win free-kicks and penalties with the lamest of dives.

Frank Lampard embarrassingly blames the match officials for Everton losing, demanding a penalty that never was:

“My fear with that, is everybody is looking at Anthony (Gordon) and rejecting any penalty straight away.

“If it is a foul or a nudge in the back, or a touch on the foot, for me that is a penalty.

“I think VAR is there to re-look.

“Clear and obvious.

“It is a grey area we don’t need.

“It is a penalty or it is not and I felt it was a foul personally.

“It was frustrating in that we lost the game.

“I thought the performance was pretty good in footballing terms.

“We more than held our own, especially at the beginning of the game, to silence the crowd before they scored.

“In the second-half we opened them up a lot but we just didn’t have that bit in the final third.

“It was two closely-matched teams in the game but in both boxes we were a bit short tonight.

“In a game like this it is not always easy but we can be much more clinical.

“The amount of times we played really well, played through their midfield line, but got the last pass wrong or the pass before that wrong.

“If you do that, it is hard to get clear-cut chances so there is certainly work to be done on that level.

“I thought we could have pushed more towards the end as well.

“It is frustrating because I thought there were a lot of good aspects in that performance but not enough cutting edge.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Everton 0 – Wednesday 19 October 7.30pm

Goals:

Almiron 31

Newcastle United:

Everton:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Everton 50% (41%) Newcastle 50% (59%)

Total shots were Everton 1 (1) Newcastle 16 (8)

Shots on target were Everton 0 (0) Newcastle 4 (3)

Corners were Everton 2 (1) Newcastle 8 (4)

Referee: Tony Harrington

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton (Willock 45), Murphy (Anderson 72), Almiron (Fraser 73), Wilson (Wood 87)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Targett, Shelvey, Lewis

