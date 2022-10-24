Opinion

Former top referee rules on controversial Tottenham v Newcastle incident

Dermot Gallagher reviews controversial decisions in the Premier League after each round of games, on behalf of Sky Sports.

The former top referee has now given his call on this incident in the Tottenham v Newcastle match.

Dermot Gallagher looking at a key incident early in the first half that potentially changed the direction / outcome of the match.

The Incident:

‘With the game goalless, Sven Botman knocks a brilliant ball beyond the Spurs defence.

Callum Wilson runs onto the through ball and as Hugo Lloris runs out of his area, the two players collide.

Lloris throws himself to the ground, whilst Wilson turns and retrieves the ball, then brilliantly chips it into the goal from 30 yards out, with his left foot.

Referee Jarred Gillett gives the goal, VAR have a look at it but don’t ask the ref to reconsider his decision.’

Dermot Gallagher and Paul Robinson discuss the decision / non-decision:

Dermot Gallagher:

“I think it is a good goal.

“It is going to be interesting, we are going to have the forwards union, we are going to have the goalkeepers union, so we could have a split vote I think.

“But for me, he (Callum Wilson) does nothing wrong.

“I think he (Wilson) is there, Lloris goes into him.

“I don’t know where Callum Wilson can go?

“For me it is good play, good finish, but I think the referee is absolutely right to give a goal.

“Get checked by VAR and they concurred.”

(Former goalkeeper) Paul Robinson:

“Callum Wilson puts his arm out and stops him (Lloris).

“Hugo Lloris is going to run around him.

“Listen, I think it is soft from the goalkeeper, for want of a better phrase, but you look at Callum Wilson’s arm, Hugo (Llloris) dives, he goes to ground. the contact wasn’t enough to send him (Lloris) to ground, but Wilson’s arm comes around Hugo Lloris. If that’s the other way around, if Callum Wilson chests the ball past Hugo Lloris and Hugo puts his arm around him, that’s a penalty in the other direction.”

Dermot Gallagher:

“I think the thing with that Paul, it is a physical contact game and I think you said yourself, he (Callum Wilson) hasn’t done too much wrong.

“I look at that and I don’t think there is enough evidence for the referee to give a foul against him (Wilson).

“It gets checked by the VAR.

“Certainly, once the referee has given a goal on the field, VAR is not getting involved.

“I don’t think it is an error anyhow (never mind a clear and obvious one) by the referee.”

Presenter:

“I’ll ask you a hypothetical question.

“If the referee blows and calls it a foul (by Callum Wilson), do VAR go back and say it is not a foul (and the goal should stand)?

“Or is it one where whatever the on the pitch decision is, VAR is going to stick with it?”

Dermot Gallagher:

“That is absolutely right.

“Whatever decision the referee has made on the pitch (in this kind of incident).

“Once the referee decides it isn’t a foul, then it has to be a very big foul to give it (VAR to change the decision).

“I think the referee is right on the field and VAR can’t get involved.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2 – Sunday 23 October 4.30pm

Goals:

Wilson 31, Almiron 40

Newcastle United:

Spurs:

Kane 54

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Spurs 52% (49%) Newcastle 48% (51%)

Total shots were Spurs 17 (13) Newcastle 13 (5)

Shots on target were Spurs 5 (3) Newcastle 5 (3)

Corners were Spurs 6 (1) Newcastle 7 (3)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Crowd: 61,726 (3,000 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Shelvey 89), Joelinton, Willock (Murphy 75), Almiron, Wilson (Wood 88)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Lewis, Fraser

