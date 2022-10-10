News

Former top referee rules on controversial Newcastle v Brentford incident

Dermot Gallagher reviews controversial decisions in the Premier League after each round of games, on behalf of Sky Sports.

The former top referee has now given his call on this incident in the Newcastle v Brentford match.

Dermot Gallagher looking at a key incident early in the second half that could have changed the direction / outcome of the match.

The Incident:

“With Newcastle leading 2-0, Aaron Hickey heads the ball forward onto Dan Burn’s arm, with the Magpies defender not looking at the ball in the process.

“VAR informs referee John Brooks to look at the monitor and a penalty is given.”

Dermot Gallagher verdict:

“Correct decision.”

Dermot Gallagher explanation:

“I was surprised the Gabriel one (Arsenal v Liverpool on Sunday) wasn’t given.

“I wasn’t surprised this was.

“The minute I saw it, I thought: ‘His arm is up that high and I expect it to be given’. I think they’re very similar and I was surprised they weren’t treated the same.

“The directive is if the arm is at shoulder height and above then it’s going to be penalised.

“Dan Burn, I never thought for one second it wouldn’t be penalised.”

Back in the day, that Dan Burn incident would never have been thought of a penalty by anybody.

Seeing the replays later on though, I absolutely wasn’t surprised it was given, because as Dermot Gallagher states, even though Burn had his back to Hickey, by raising his arm as he jumped (which he can’t avoid doing), then by the letter of the law now, it is a penalty.

The frustration comes when as happened yesterday, a penalty is not given against Gabriel, even though his arm is also raised AND he is facing the ball.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 5 Brentford 1 – Saturday 8 October 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Bruno 21, 56 Murphy 28, Almiron 82, Pinnock OG 90

Brentford:

Toney (Pen) 54

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brentford 46% (39%) Newcastle 54% (61%)

Total shots were Brentford 6 (1) Newcastle 16 (7)

Shots on target were Brentford 3 (1) Newcastle 6 (4)

Corners were Brentford 5 (0) Newcastle 9 (6)

Referee: John Brooks

Attendance: 52,067

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Targett 84), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (ASM 78), Willock, Murphy (Joelinton 66), Almiron (Anderson 84), Wilson (Wood 84)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Lewis, Fraser

