Former top referee rules on controversial Manchester United v Newcastle United incident

Dermot Gallagher reviews controversial decisions in the Premier League after each round of games, on behalf of Sky Sports.

The former top referee has now given his call on this incident in the Manchester United v Newcastle United match.

Dermot Gallagher looking at a key incident early in the first half that could have changed the direction / outcome of the match.

The Incident:

‘With the game goalless, Callum Wilson knocks the ball past Varane in the Man Utd penalty area.

The Man Utd defender makes no contact with the ball, but appears to make clear contact with Wilson, sending him to the floor.

Referee Craig Pawson not blowing for a penalty though, nor VAR intervening.’

Dermot Gallagher, Danny Mills and Sue Smith discuss the decision / non-decision:

Presenter:

“So why wasn’t this one given?”

Dermot Gallagher:

“I don’t think the referee thinks it is a foul.

“He thinks they come together, if he gives a foul it won’t be overturned by the VAR.

“I think this is all about the referee on the day.

“If the referee gives a penalty, the VAR will stick with it. I think in this incident the referee doesn’t give a penalty.

“I think certain decisions fall into, it has to be an on-field decision and that is what sits more comfortably.

“I think this is a classic example.”

Danny Mills:

“Callum Wilson is the most blatant penalty I have ever seen.

“I don’t understand how you are watching the Callum Wilson one and don’t see that as a foul.

“He (Varane) steps across him, doesn’t play the ball, is miles away from the ball, that is one hundred per cent a foul.

“There is no other decision apart from foul, in my opinion.

“I don’t understand how VAR doesn’t go, it’s a foul, simple as that.

“Do you not think it is a foul Dermot?”

Dermot Gallagher:

“I do think it is a foul…it is an on-field penalty.

“I think the problem is that don’t forget, the tolerance level for VAR, isn’t the same tolerance level as the referee on the field.”

Danny Mills:

“VAR must have looked at that penalty incident.”

Dermot Gallagher:

“They did.”

Danny Mills:

“So I would love to know, why the VAR official looks at that and thinks that is not a foul?”

Dermot Gallagher:

“Because I am of the opinion, or belief, that the referee has said to him (VAR official), I think he’s come across and they have collided. So he has fed that to the VAR.

“The VAR looks, and he goes with that, because for the VAR to intervene, he has to convinced that the referee has made a clear and obvious error.

“I think it is all about tolerance level.”

Danny Mills:

“I don’t think you get much more clear and obvious than that.”

Sue Smith:

“I am one hundred per cent with you.

“I thought it was a penalty, the way he (Varane) lunges across.

“I was so surprised that VAR didn’t say go and have a little look at that, that was a clear penalty.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 0 – Sunday 16 October 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Man U:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man U 63% (62%) Newcastle 37% (38%)

Total shots were Man U 15 (6) Newcastle 9 (7)

Shots on target were Man U 2 (1) Newcastle 2 (2)

Corners were Man U 4 (3) Newcastle 4 (3)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar (Lascelles 90+1), Botman, Burn (Targett 78), Longstaff, Bruno (Willock 78), Joelinton, Murphy (Fraser 59), Almiron, Wilson (Wood 78)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Shelvey, Lewis, Anderson

