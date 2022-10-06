News

Former Brentford star – There is definitely something unique about Newcastle United

Ben Burgess has been talking ahead of the Newcastle v Brentford clash on Saturday.

The former Bees striker looking forward to the upcoming game at St James’ Park AND looking back at his playing days and facing Newcastle United.

Very nicely put.

Ben Burgess writing for the official Brentford site:

“There is definitely something unique about Newcastle United, whether that’s the passion and expectation of their support or the statuesque nature of the stadium emerging from the city centre.

“On the two occasions I have played there, I was on the receiving end of heavy defeats, although the atmosphere was electric.

“The first time was for the Bees under Steve Coppell’s tutelage. It was in the League Cup and we were huge underdogs. That night we came so close to causing an upset when we went ahead through the legend, Lloyd Owusu. Darren Powell had Alan Shearer in his pocket.

“Sadly, after the tie went into extra-time, they brought on Craig Bellamy, who incidentally managed to evade Powelly’s pocket and score a hat-trick!

“My other overriding memory from that game was how high and how far away the visiting fans are placed at St James’ Park.

“Saturday’s game will be a real spectacle and I’m sure the Bees will be looking to silence the vociferous home support, whose expectations have multiplied since the £120million spent this summer, and show that splashing the cash doesn’t always produce results.”

That game which Ben Burgess details at St James’ Park, was on 12 September 2001.

On 17 minutes Lloyd Owusu putting Brentford ahead.

Shola Ameobi equalising in the 59th minute of this League Cup match.

As Ben Burgess says, Craig Bellamy introduced as a sub (for Wayne Quinn) as the game moved into 30 minutes extra time.

There were actually no goals scored in the first half of that added extra time.

However, in 12 devastating minutes Craig Bellamy took Brentford apart with a hat-trick, the match ending 4-1 to Newcastle United.

A similar result would do quite nicely on Saturday…

