FiveThirtyEight probability model rates chances of Newcastle beating Spurs and finding success this season

Interesting overview of Newcastle United for the season and Sunday afternoon’s match against Tottenham.

The super computer model predictions are based on the FiveThirtyEight revision to the Soccer Power Index, which is a rating mechanism for football teams which takes account of over half a million matches, and is based on Opta‘s play-by-play data.

They have analysed all Premier League matches this coming weekend, including Newcastle United away at Tottenham.

Their computer model gives Tottenham a 53% chance of a win, it is 24% for a draw and 24% possibility of a Newcastle win (percentage probabilities rounded up/down to nearest whole number).

We can also see how the computer model rates the percentage probability chances of success for Newcastle United over the course of the season.

Their prediction system gives Newcastle United a 14% chance of finishing top four.

As for relegation, the computer model now makes NUFC less than a 1% chance of going down.

Regarding the relegation picture overall, the computer model has Nottingham Forest (despite beating Liverpool yesterday) most likely (63%) to be relegated, with then Bournemouth a 45% shot, Wolves (31%), Southampton (28%), Leeds (26%), Leicester (26%), Fulham (20%), Everton (19%), Villa (16%), Crystal Palace (10%), Brentford (7%), West Ham (5%) and Brighton (1%).

At the top they rate Man City a 70% chance of retaining the title, with Arsenal 17%, Liverpool 4%, Tottenham 3%, Chelsea 3%, Man Utd 2%.

