FiveThirtyEight probability model rates chances of Newcastle beating Man Utd and finding success this season

Interesting overview of Newcastle United for the season and Sunday’s match against Man Utd.

The super computer model predictions are based on the FiveThirtyEight revision to the Soccer Power Index, which is a rating mechanism for football teams which takes account of over half a million matches, and is based on Opta‘s play-by-play data.

They have analysed all Premier League matches this coming weekend, including Newcastle United against Man Utd.

Their computer model gives Man Utd a 48% chance of a win, it is 23% for a draw and 29% possibility of a Newcastle win (percentage probabilities rounded up/down to nearest whole number).

So, Newcastle United rated to have a better than even chance (52%) of coming away with at least a point, if not better…

We can also see how the computer model rates the percentage probability chances of success for Newcastle United over the course of the season.

Their prediction system gives Newcastle United an 12% chance of finishing top four.

As for relegation, that is now far less likely according to the forecasts, the computer model currently makes NUFC a 1% chance of going down.

Regarding the relegation picture overall, the computer model has Nottingham Forest most likely (73%) to be relegated, with then Bournemouth a 37% shot, Southampton (29%), Fulham (29%), Wolves (28%), Leicester (27%), Everton (21%), Leeds (20%), Brentford (12%), Villa (8%), Crystal Palace (8%) and West Ham (6%).

At the top they rate Man City a 73% chance of retaining the title, with Arsenal 13%, Liverpool 5%, Tottenham 4%, Chelsea 3%, Man Utd 1%.

